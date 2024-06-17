Snoop Dogg reacts to Elly De La Cruz during Reds-Brewers: 'He got a rocket in his pocket'

Grammy-nominated rapper Snoop Dogg is apparently Elly De La Cruz's newest fan.

The music and entertainment mogul threw out the first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds game at American Family Field on Saturday. He also joined Brian Anderson and Bill Schroeder in the Bally Sports Wisconsin booth.

According to the Milwuakee Journal Sentinel, the rapper was in town for his "Cali to Canada Tour," stopping at Potawatomi Casino on Saturday night.

In addition to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, Snoop Dogg stole the show with his play-by-play commentary, hanging with the home team, signing autographs and posing for selfies.

Rapper Snoop Dogg throws out the first pitch during the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds game on Saturday.

When infielder De La Cruz made a sidearm throw across his body on the move to get speedy Brice Turang at first to end the second inning, the rapper said, “Who is that with that rocket!? Oh, Lord! He got a rocket in his pocket!"

Snoop Dogg is AMAZED by Elly De La Cruz 👀 pic.twitter.com/cefAGsrOsG — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2024

Players said they heard about his broadcast cameo, and De La Cruz, in particular, said he's a fan – especially after hearing the call on his defensive play.

"Yeah, I like him," De La Cruz said. "That was cool."

Reds players said the only thing missing was the chance to meet him.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Snoop Dogg has hilarious reaction to Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz