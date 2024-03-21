Snoop Dogg picks UNC to win the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is here, and so are the brackets that former Presidents, entertainers, media personalities, and college hoop fans look to create for the perfect outcome.

One of those entertainers looking for the perfect bracket is musical artist Snoop Dogg, who picked UNC to beat Houston and win the National championship. In March Madness fashion, Snoop has some unique picks, leaning into the shock factor that comes with it.

Two that stand out are UCONN losing to Iowa State and a shocker with Long Beach St, a 15th seed dethroning the 2nd seeded Arizona, which would prevent RJ Davis vs Caleb Love from happening in the elite 8.

.@SnoopDogg’s bracket! #MarchMadness North Carolina 🏆

Long Beach State 👉 Elite 8 🏖️

Oregon > South Carolina 👀 pic.twitter.com/l5oTawuLuj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024

Snoop did give Duke more respect than the 44th President but has them losing to Houston in the Sweet 16. As far as NC State goes, Snoop has them leaving the tournament faster than they entered with a round-one loss to Texas Tech.

Millions have tried, but no one has been able to get the perfect bracket, seeing there’s a 1 in 9.2 quintillion to do so. By the end of Thursday, there’s a good chance Snoops bracket will be busted along with a million others, hopefully, it won’t be at the hands of UNC.

