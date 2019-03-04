Snoop Dogg offers up his Lakers box seats for $5 in explosive, expletive-laden rant (video)

As if the Los Angeles Lakers’ season couldn’t get any worse, the team has now lost Snoop Dogg.

Following the Lakers’ embarrassing loss Saturday to the Western Conference’s worst team in the Phoenix Suns, the Long Beach born-and-bred rapper took to social media. In a single-minute video, he profanely blasted the team’s play, demanded most of the team be traded and/or fired and offered up his booth at Staples Center to fans for $5 for the rest of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He also might have crossed a line when it comes to criticizing athletes for not playing sports well.

Snoop Dogg calls for Lakers firings galore, except LeBron

Snoop Dogg has had enough with this Lakers team pic.twitter.com/v781TuX3EO — NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) March 3, 2019

A full transcript of Snoop Dogg’s remarks:

Bad year, man. It was terrible watching my Steelers play this year, and it’s f—-ing terrible watching my Lakers play. Somebody got to go. F—- this s—-. Somebody got to go. Matter of fact, a lot of n——s got to go. Starting with the coach. This s—- ain’t going to work. This is not the LA way. Ship all the n——s out. Get a slave ship and ship all them sorry m——f——-s the f—- outta here.

Story continues

Sick of this going to act like it’s going to be alright, it’s going to be cool, they going to figure it out, they going to grow. These sorry m——-f——s aren’t going to do s—-. Nothing. Get LeBron some f——— help, because these goofballs ain’t going do s—-. They sorry. They f——— suck. I’m selling my f—ing booth right now. I got a booth for the next two, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars for the m——-f—-ing booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it, all the homies, blow me up right now.

Obviously, that “slave ship” line isn’t acceptable or warranted. It’s indicative of how some fans out there see athletes less as human beings and more as chattel devoted to their personal entertainment and validation.

Additionally, fans in search of the best tickets of their lives will also be disappointed to hear that Snoop didn’t supply any means for how they can redeem his offer.

This has to be rock bottom for the Lakers, right?

Snoop Dogg’s blind rage aside, it’s hard to imagine things getting much worse for the Lakers at this point. The Suns loss caused the team’s odds of making the playoffs to crater to as low as 1 percent in some metrics, and only as high as 8 percent in others.

Right now, the Lakers have the 10th-best record in the West at 30-33 and are 4.5 games back from the San Antonio Spurs for the final playoff spot. If the Spurs were to go .500 for the rest of the season, the Lakers would need to go 15-4 in their remaining games to finish with a better record. That would be an extremely tall order for a team that has games against the teams with the four best records in the NBA, as well as the Blazers, Jazz and Celtics, left on the schedule.

LeBron James might be the only Laker left that Snoop Dogg still likes. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The good news, both this season and going forward, is the team still has LeBron James. Whether or not Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma turn into the supporting players he needs, more talent is likely coming to Los Angeles this offseason and some people (likely head coach Luke Walton) will almost certainly be on their way out.

We’ll see if such a shake-up is up to Snoop Dogg’s standards.

More from Yahoo Sports: