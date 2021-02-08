Snoop Dogg narrating Justin Herbert’s rookie season is absolutely incredible originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Justin Herbert’s NFL rookie resume is officially complete and man was it a good one.

The former Oregon Duck and now Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback set records in his debut season for: passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, completions, multiple-passing touchdown games, three-touchdown games and 300-yard passing games.

He finished this incredible season as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

All these achievements are incredible, but there is one that will likely stand out amongst the rest for Herbert: Snoop Dogg narrating his first season.

And it’s incredible.

Listen below:

“Third quarterback taken, but don’t be mistaken, that boy Herbert can ball.”

@SnoopDogg narrates the record-breaking season of Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert at NFL Honors. pic.twitter.com/2u4RtmQaKX — John⚡Athan (@john1athan) February 7, 2021

The 49-year-old rapper, songwriter, and record producer from Long Beach, California knows a thing or two about football. He created the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFT) in the Los Angeles Area to help keep kids focused on their goals. You can watch ‘Coach Snoop’ on Netflix which is an eight-episode documentary that follows Snoop and his team.

Maybe we’ll hear a lyric or two on Herbert’s rookie season on future Snoop albums…

Herbert capped off a Rookie of the Year season with 4,336 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 66.6% completion percentage.