Snoop Dogg hopes Klay signs with Lakers in NBA free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A West Coast rap legend wants Warriors star Klay Thompson to take his talents to Los Angeles.

During an interview on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Snoop Dogg revealed he’s hoping the four-time NBA champion, who is bound to hit free agency next month, signs with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

"I'm hopeful that we can get us a Klay Thompson,” Snoop Dogg told Smith. “His dad is Mychal, he works for the Lakers, it's an easy transit down the road.”

The Warriors veteran reportedly has been linked to the Orlando Magic despite Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy revealing the franchise’s desire to keep Thompson, who Dunleavy claims has a “mutual” desire to stay in the Bay Area.

Thompson was relegated to a bench role in February, averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists during his 11th NBA season, giving Snoop Dogg reasons to believe the 34-year-old guard no longer is a major piece in coach Steve Kerr’s system.

“I mean, he doesn't fit with them anymore," Snoop Dogg added. "They're trying to minimize him. He needs to be on a team where he is wide open, and we love getting him that look.

“Right now, he’s fighting to get the ball. And that’s not what he does.”

If Thompson were to sign a contract extension with the Warriors this summer, Kerr is likely to deploy the Splash Brother as a key role player. Whether Thompson is open to that for the upcoming season is a separate conversation to be had.

But, according to Snoop Dogg, that wouldn’t be Thompson’s dilemma in Los Angeles.

Then again, Thompson will be one of the most decorated players in this year’s free agency market, and the legendary rapper is a known fervent Lakers fan.

