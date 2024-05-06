Snoop Dogg gets new kind of bowl

College football bowl season is about to get a little more laid back.

Long Beach native Snoop Dogg is the new presenting sponsor of the Arizona Bowl, replacing former sponsor Barstool Sports, as reported by ESPN.

This year’s Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop is set to take place on Dec. 28 in Tucson, Arizona.

“I’m ready to bring the juice back to college football,” Snoop said in a video posted to social media.

The game, which features teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences, was broadcast last year on KTLA and other CW stations.

