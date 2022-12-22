Snoop Dogg’s Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft impressions are must-see

No one needed to be in the New England Patriots’ locker room, following their humiliating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, to know that it probably wasn’t the most pleasant conversation with coach Bill Belichick.

However, it’s still fun to hear rap legend Snoop Dogg do his best Belichick impersonation of what the post-game speech to the team must have been like after watching them blow it against the Raiders.

“Cussing them the [expletive] out right now. ‘Do your job. Dammit, I’ve said it over and over again, and you just won’t listen,'” said Snoop.

The impersonations didn’t just stop with Belichick, either. Snoop Dogg snuck in a line from owner Robert Kraft as well.

“I can hear Mr. Kraft, ‘Bill, I told you I don’t know what these guys are doing. They should have just took a knee and went to overtime,'” Snoop said.

It’s easier to laugh being days removed from the situation, but there’s no question that loss was a big hit to the Patriots’ playoff hopes. Here’s to hoping they can turn things around with less drama in Saturday’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

