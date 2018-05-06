SNL expertly trolls Cleveland Cavaliers' reliance on LeBron James

“The Other Cavaliers,” or every other player not named <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/3704/" data-ylk="slk:LeBron James">LeBron James</a> (Saturday Night Live/YouTube).
Between single-handedly winning Game 7 of the first round versus the Pacers and breaking the hearts of Toronto with a crushing buzzer-beater, everybody knows the Cavaliers are all about LeBron James.

That seems to include Saturday Night Live as well.

Though it didn’t make the live show, the sketch called “The Other Cavaliers” brilliantly parodied the relationship between LeBron and everyone else on the Cavs.

“Whatever LeBron needs, we’ll get it done …”

“As long as it isn’t basketball.”

Amazing.

And the sketch really isn’t all that off. Just look at LeBron’s 2018 playoff stats:


Thanks, LeBron – From “The Other Cavaliers.”

