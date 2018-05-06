SNL expertly trolls Cleveland Cavaliers' reliance on LeBron James

“The Other Cavaliers,” or every other player not named LeBron James (Saturday Night Live/YouTube).

Between single-handedly winning Game 7 of the first round versus the Pacers and breaking the hearts of Toronto with a crushing buzzer-beater, everybody knows the Cavaliers are all about LeBron James.

That seems to include Saturday Night Live as well.

Though it didn’t make the live show, the sketch called “The Other Cavaliers” brilliantly parodied the relationship between LeBron and everyone else on the Cavs.

“Whatever LeBron needs, we’ll get it done …”

“As long as it isn’t basketball.”

Amazing.

And the sketch really isn’t all that off. Just look at LeBron’s 2018 playoff stats:

LeBron’s 2018 playoff game log: 38 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB

43 PTS, 14 AST, 8 REB

26 PTS, 13 AST, 11 REB

45 PTS, 7 AST, 8 REB

22 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB

44 PTS, 8 AST, 10 REB

32 PTS, 7 AST, 13 REB

28 PTS, 8 AST, 12 REB

46 PTS, 5 AST, 12 REB

24 PTS, 12 AST, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/YqZDvka2Lq — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) May 6, 2018





Thanks, LeBron – From “The Other Cavaliers.”

