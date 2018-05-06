SNL expertly trolls Cleveland Cavaliers' reliance on LeBron James
Between single-handedly winning Game 7 of the first round versus the Pacers and breaking the hearts of Toronto with a crushing buzzer-beater, everybody knows the Cavaliers are all about LeBron James.
That seems to include Saturday Night Live as well.
Though it didn’t make the live show, the sketch called “The Other Cavaliers” brilliantly parodied the relationship between LeBron and everyone else on the Cavs.
“Whatever LeBron needs, we’ll get it done …”
“As long as it isn’t basketball.”
Amazing.
And the sketch really isn’t all that off. Just look at LeBron’s 2018 playoff stats:
LeBron’s 2018 playoff game log:
38 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB
43 PTS, 14 AST, 8 REB
26 PTS, 13 AST, 11 REB
45 PTS, 7 AST, 8 REB
22 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB
44 PTS, 8 AST, 10 REB
32 PTS, 7 AST, 13 REB
28 PTS, 8 AST, 12 REB
46 PTS, 5 AST, 12 REB
24 PTS, 12 AST, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/YqZDvka2Lq
— Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) May 6, 2018
Thanks, LeBron – From “The Other Cavaliers.”
