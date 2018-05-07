SNL, Donald Glover poke fun at subpar Cavaliers roster built around LeBron James (VIDEO)

LeBron James has been magnificent all season long, and at age 33 he has somehow found another gear come playoff time.

James beat the Toronto Raptors yet again on Saturday thanks to a buzzer-beating floater banked off the glass. That put the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Raptors at 3-0, all thanks to LeBron.

Jokes about the quality of the Cavaliers roster have been readily available, even before the team swapped out half its roster around the trade deadline. Guys like Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson have slowly started to contribute more often, but LeBron was largely by himself during the first round series against the Indiana Pacers.

On Saturday night, “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the roster construction in Cleveland. With help from host Donald Glover, the unaired skit joked that the Cavs have a Roomba as a point guard, a golden retriever at starting center, and a guy who plays in blue jeans.

Keenan Thompson also joked that the Cleveland offense is run on a “hot potato” system where, if LeBron passes it to them, they just pass it right back as quickly as possible.

Tough, but fair. Watch the full skit above.