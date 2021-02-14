'SNL': Beck Beckett's 'Drunk Tom Brady' uses Lombardi Trophy to open beer on 'Weekend Update'

Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady's boisterous boat parade celebration last week landed the Tampa Bay Buccaneer on "Weekend Update" during "Saturday Night Live."

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady (as played by Beck Bennett) was interviewed by "Weekend Update" host Michael Che and introduced as "Drunk Tom Brady" on the "SNL" episode hosted by Regina King.

The MVP quarterback was clearly still enjoying himself following real-life scenes of a raucous celebration for the Super Bowl win last week, during which Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the winning team, from one boat to another.

On "Weekend Update," Beck's Brady started in sunglasses, chanting his own name before slurring some thoughts to Che. He was still mistreating the coveted Lombardi Trophy, and discussed that boat toss.

Watch Tom Brady: The star quarterback tosses the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during Super Bowl boat parade

More 'SNL': 'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump's impeachment acquittal

Drunk Tom Brady, everyone. pic.twitter.com/A3fwOn3lGn — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 14, 2021

"That was awesome. I've been bringing this bad boy pretty much everywhere," he said, using the award to open his bottle of beer. "Yeah, she's a little banged up, but she still works.

"People were surprised I was tossing this bad boy around. But the trophy has got a football on it, and I'm a quarterback, so it made sense," he added. "What else am I going to do, punt it?"

The interview took a more serious turn.

"I just won the Super Bowl, and I'm probably going to win another one next year. The problem is nobody likes me," said Brady, appearing depressed. "I don't know what I did so wrong. All I did was go out and win Super Bowls."

Story continues

But then he broke out into a boisterous celebration of his life, including his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

"Dude, I'm messing with you, I don't care. People can say whatever they want. I'm the best damn quarterback ever," said Brady. "I feel great. My wife is Gisele. I only feel good."

Drunk Tom Brady, everyone!

'You are not alone': Regina King is Gorilla Glue hair disaster victim seeking legal compensation on 'SNL'

Gorilla Glue: Hair mishap comes to an end, highlights lack of awareness about Black hair care

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': 'Drunk Tom Brady' parties on during 'Weekend Update' interview