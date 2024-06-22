Snively leads locals at Indiana Girls Junior

Jun. 21—Taylor Snively led the local finishers at this years Indiana State Junior.

Snively, who is a rising freshman at Zionsville, finished tied for 21st overall in the prestigious event, played at Delaware Country Club in Muncie.

Snively finished with a total of 240 for her three rounds (82-78-80).

In the final round, she had seven bogeys, a double and 10 pars.

Maddie Diedrich tied for 32nd with a three-day total of 246.

Her 79 in the final round was the best of any of the local finishers. She had six bogeys, a double and 11 pars in her final round.

Avery Lewis tied for 47th with a three day total of 257.

She had an 89 in the final round with a birdie, six bogeys, five doubles and five pars.

Miriam Villavicencio finished tied for 52nd with a three-round total of 260, including a 90 in the final round.

She had eight bogeys, six pars and three doubles.

Ava Brumagin tied for 54th with a 261, including a 95 in the final round.

She had four bogeys, four doubles and eight pars.

Five make cut after two rounds at Girls State Junior

Five local golfers made the cut at the Indiana State Junior Championship, being held at Delaware Country Club in Muncie.

After two rounds of stroke play, the top local qualifier was Taylor Snively. She is tied for 21st.

She shot an 82 in the opening round, finished with an eagle, five bogeys, one double and nine pars. She came back with a 78 in the second round, with a birdie, four bogeys and two doubles to go along with 11 pars.

Ava Brumagin was tied for 38th after two rounds with a two-day scored of 166.

Brumagin shot an 81 in the opening round, with two birdies, four bogeys, two doubles and nine pars. She came back with an 85 in the second round, with three birdies, six bogeys, one double and five pars.

Maddie Diedrich is tied for 42nd after two rounds after shooting a 167.

She shot an 87 in the opening round with a birdie, six bogeys, three bogeys and seven pars. She came back with an 80 in the second round with seven bogeys, a double and 11 pars.

Avery Lewis was one shot behind that in 46th place.

Lewis shot an 84 on both days. In round one, she had two birdies, seven bogeys, a double and six pars. In round 2 had a birdie, 10 bogeys, two doubles and five pars.

The final player making the cut was Miriam Villavicencio, who is tied for 52nd. She shot an 87 in round one and an 83 in the second round.

She had five bogeys, four doubles and eight pars in the opening round. In round two she had a birdie, four bogeys, three doubles and eight pars.

Three other players missed the cut.

Amaya Wade had a two-day total of 178.

She had a birdie, six bogeys, two doubles, and six pars in the first round. In the second round she had nine bogeys, three doubles and fix pars.

Aubrey Tisch had a two-day total of 188.

She had seven bogeys, four doubles and four pars on day one. In day two, she had a 91.

She had a birdie, five bogeys, six doubles and five pars on day two.

Brianne Reinhadt shot a 192 for her two rounds.

In the opening round, she had five pars, six bogeys, and four doubles.

In round two she had two pars, eight bogeys and six doubles.

