Sniper, Shooter, Step Back Three? WNBA draftees nickname Caitlin Clark based off her play
WNBA draftees were asked on the Orange Carpet what they would nickname new Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
South Carolina's coach had some things to say on the GOAT conversation one day before the Gamecocks face Clark in the national championship.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
For 20 minutes Monday, Iowa and LSU put on a show. Then Caitlin Clark seized the spotlight, breaking more records in the process.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Clark may not be able to attend if Iowa reaches the Final Four.
Ice Cube sees the BIG3 as an offseason alternative for WNBA players to make money, instead of traveling overseas.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
The Indiana Pacers are entering the postseason on a high note.
Caitin Clark won’t be playing in the Masters anytime soon, but the marks she set during her run through the women’s NCAA tournament have inspired the green jackets who run Augusta.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.