Sniffer season

The game of football is in a constant state of adjustments and counter-adjustments. A concept or trend starts to work for one team, it begins to spread to other teams, and eventually the units on the other side of the football tweak what they are doing to respond. Then the original concept is tweaked to respond to the adjustments, and it gives those of us in the media space hours and hours of content.

Take, for example, the post/over route combination, often called the Yankee concept. As more and more offenses put that into their game scripts, defenses started relying on calls in the secondary to match that design. Offenses began to tweak that route combination, adjusting the routes in anticipation of the defensive adjustments.

In many of these instances, the way the cycle plays out on the NFL stage has its roots in Friday nights in small towns across the country, or in stadiums on campus during a fall Saturday.

One such cycle that has been playing out the past few seasons in the NFL begins on the defensive side of the football, as defenses are mugging the A-gaps with a pair of defenders in passing situations and forcing the offense to prepare for immediate pressure through those interior gaps, often a death-knell for passing plays. The response we are seeing more of each season from offenses indeed has its roots on Fridays and Saturdays.

How mug looks can generate pressure

As mentioned above, the starting point for this discussion comes from the double A-gap mug looks we are seeing defenses use, particularly on passing downs. Defenses will walk a pair of defenders down over the center, putting one in each A-gap, and threatening the quarterback with immediate pressure on the interior once the play begins:

As you can see, the Carolina Panthers have six defenders right on the line of scrimmage prior to the snap, and two of them (linebackers Jermaine Carter Jr. and Frankie Luvu) are right in the A-gaps, on either side of the center.

Depending on what the offense has called in the huddle, this might immediately force the quarterback into adjustment mode. Say, for example, the offense has a passing play called with just a five-man protection scheme. If all six of those defenders end up coming after you, either you are throwing hot right after the snap, or you are going to get a nice view of the sky after the unblocked rusher buries you into the turf.

In many instances, the adjustment is to get the running back involved in the protection scheme. One such adjustment is to task him with an inside-out read. He will look to the weakside mugged defender and if he blitzes, that is his responsibility. If that player drops, he then scans for threats working inside-out.

That is what the Falcons try on this snap, but the Panthers have a twist up their sleeves, literally and figuratively:

The Saints show a six-man pressure look, albeit with the linebackers shaded to the left side over the center and in the B-gap. Smith and the Seahawks counter with a six-man protection scheme. The center, right guard and right tackle fan to the right. The left guard and left tackle open to the two defenders on that side, a protection scheme often referred to as a half-slide. The back makes the read outlined earlier, working inside-out.

What happens? Both of the mugged-up defenders drop into coverage, and the Saints bring pressure off the edges. The slot defender on the left, who is not one of the six defenders accounted for pre-snap, blitzes. The back, once he sees the linebackers drop and recognizes there are no interior threats, scans to the outside and picks up the pressure off the right edge. On the left side, however, the guard and the tackle end up picking up the same man, and the slot defender gets home.

Numbers-wise, the Seahawks should have this blocked up. You have six to block five. But because of the different way the Saints bring the five, and where they bring them from, they are able to get home.

This brings us to the world of creepers and sim pressures, and rather than work through all of that I’d simply recommend this brilliant multi-part series from Steven Ruiz, formerly of For The Win and now with The Ringer. It is very much worth your time.

That play illustrates the push-and-pull between these looks, offensive adjustments and what defenses are doing in response. The quarterback sees the threat of interior pressure, the protection is adjusted to account for that threat, but then the defense does something a bit unexpected, and the sack results.

Another benefit of these looks from the defense’s standpoint is that you might create a situation where you enjoy a numbers advantage in the secondary, and the quarterback has nowhere to throw the football. Take this play from Sunday night between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys:

This particularly nasty example comes to us from the Indianapolis Colts, and their Week 6 win over the Houston Texans. On this third-down play, the Colts put both Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke into the A-gaps, bracketing the center. At the snap the center turns towards Okereke as both linebackers take a step back. Once they see the center’s turn, Okereke drops into the underneath hole while Leonard attacks the QB. Making matters worse, DeForest Buckner slices into the A-gap as well. Leonard gets picked up by the back, but Forest gets home for the sack.

So these are a few ways defenses are using these looks to impact offenses before and after the snap. The premise is this: Put the fear of God into the mind of the QB pre-snap that he will face quick interior pressure, and force the offense to adjust one way or another. Then either show him something unexpected or just go after him. Either way, you might create an advantage post-snap that you can exploit.

How offenses are using the sniffer alignment to respond

As just outlined, the fear from the offense’s standpoint is the interior pressure. Quarterbacks can, in most cases, handle pressure off the edges by climbing the pocket or moving around, and that pressure takes a little more time to get home.

But immediate pressure through the A-gap? That’s tougher to handle.

As we saw in the first example, teams can task the running back with handling one of those mugged-up defenders in pass protection. However, that can be a tough block to make for the RB. Furthermore, even if the back handles that responsibility, the quarterback might feel that pressure and start to bail the pocket early, throwing off the concept.

Enter the “Sniffer.”

The sniffer alignment is, of course, not exactly new. It also has its roots on Fridays and Saturdays. The idea is to take a running back, a full back or even a tight end, and align him just off the line of scrimmage, in one of the gaps. From there, you can do a bunch of creative things with him. The wise Seth Galina, before becoming one of the most popular football podcast cohosts on the planet, broke down some of the ways you can use that player in this piece from 2019.

For example, you might see that player execute the Slice block on an inside zone running play:

Split

You might even look to throw to him off a pop pass design:

Pop

Now we are seeing some NFL teams use the sniffer to counter these pressure looks. One such team? The Cincinnati Bengals. Take this play against the Green Bay Packers:

This time, the Lions almost win the battle. Burrow puts the back into the sniffer alignment to the left side, but that mugged-up defender drops into coverage. The center picks up the other defender who indeed comes after the QB. Detroit brings pressure off the edge, and it almost gets home, but Burrow has just enough time to throw a rocket into the hands of Ja’Marr Chase for a big gain.

(For more on some of the other protection schemes the Bengals are using, I’d strongly recommend this piece from Nate Tice on the cat-and-mouse game between Burrow and Wink Martindale from a few weeks ago).

Another team using this look to handle potential interior pressure? Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. Take this example from the Rams’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants:

This time, Henderson aligns in the right A-gap, between the center and the right guard. The duo of interior rushers indeed attack the quarterback, but they cross, similar to the example from the Panthers against the Falcons. Henderson and center Brian Allen do a good enough job at passing those players off to each other, giving Stafford just enough time to drop the arm angle and make a throw to Robert Woods on the crossing route, which goes for a 22-yard gain.

Another team adjusting the alignment of their backs against these looks? The Dallas Cowboys. On this play against the Panthers, Ezekiel Elliott aligns just a few yards off the line of scrimmage, behind the left guard. Carolina has both Jeremy Chinn and Shaq Thompson walked up, mugging the A-gaps. When the ball is snapped, center Tyler Biadasz opens to Thompson, who drops into coverage. Chinn, as you probably would guess, attacks the pocket. But Elliott is in position to handle the blitzing Chinn from this alignment. Dak Prescott, feeling pressure off the left edge, makes a quick throw and the Cowboys have a 20-yard gain:

Elliott walks up, this time on the right side, to protect against the alignment and blitz look. Indeed the mugged-up defender to his side, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, goes after Prescott. Elliott gets a shot on him, but the Patriots run a twist, with rookie Christian Barmore looping behind Bentley into the A-gap. Elliott tries to use the “butt block” on him to no avail, but Prescott sees the pressure in time and bails the pocket, finding a receiver for a decent gain.

This could be the next step in this cat-and-mouse game. Had Elliott played this from a traditional depth, he might have had more time to recognize the twist and pick up Barmore. But that twist does take time to develop, so offenses might rely on the QB to handle that potential twist to ensure they can protect against the more immediate threat on the interior.

Of course, as we saw earlier these adjustments might put the offense into a situation where they lose the numbers advantage downfield. If you adjust the protection and keep the back and/or a tight end in to block, you might find yourself with just three receivers downfield trying to get open against seven defenders, should those mugged-up defenders drop into coverage.

That is when you might need to rely on your quarterback to just make a throw from the pocket. Take this example from Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Seeing the two mugged-up linebackers, Roethlisberger keeps both the tight end and the running back in to block. However, both defenders drop into coverage, and even with the back releasing late because he has no one to block, the Bengals have the numbers advantage. Still, Roethlisberger is able to reset in the pocket and throw the hole slot late in the play against this two-high coverage, giving the Steelers a 29-yard gain.

So, that is a spin through this cat-and-mouse game of pressure, numbers and sniffers. Now we wait to see what the next cycle of adjustments and counter-adjustments looks like.

