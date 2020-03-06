Snider putting Gragson snub in past, if things go further 'so be it'

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Myatt Snider prefers to let his driving do the talking.

Two weeks after the fist-bump-that-wasn’t between Xfinity Series stars Snider and Noah Gragson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Richard Childress Racing/RSS Racing driver doesn’t plan on smoothing the waters with the JR Motorsports product, instead opting to win the dispute on the track.

“No update, just going to keep racing,” Snider told NASCAR.com Friday at Phoenix Raceway, site of Saturday’s LS Tractor 200 (4 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio). “Despite everything that happened, I still finished ahead of him last week (at Auto Club Speedway) so, karma I guess.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I try and operate as independently as I can from everything and not think about any of that sort of stuff. I just race people how they race me.”

RELATED: Phoenix weekend schedule

The issue started when, after battling all race long, “impatience” led Gragson to dump Snider, prompting the latter to approach the former on pit road after the checkered flag to talk things over. The two were not able to come to agreement on what happened, though Gragson offered a fist bump at the end of the conversation … which Snider left hanging.

Gragson was called to the NASCAR hauler during Xfinity Series opening practice to discuss his recent on-track incidents, according to FOX Sports’ Jamie Little. A NASCAR spokesperson indicated that series director Wayne Auton simply wanted to have a conversation with Gragson.

The two young drivers — Snider is 25, Gragson 21 — do have a bit of history of their paths crossing in their racing careers, having both been in the Kyle Busch Motorsports stable with Toyota in 2017 before both eventually landing in the Chevrolet camp with their respective rides.

STATS: Career stats for Snider | Career stats for Gragson

But it sounds like it begins and ends with just being coworkers.

“Me and him were actually teammates at KBM in 2017; I was part-time and he was full-time. That’s about all the racing history we have there. He was just … there,” Snider said.

“We’ll just figure it out (on the race track). If we’re going to take it further, then so be it.”