SNHU, Franklin Pierce head to Game 3 in playoff series

May 17—The Franklin Pierce University and Southern New Hampshire University baseball teams will play a winner-take-all game today for the Northeast-10 Conference's Northeast Division championship. The teams split the first two games of the best-of-three finals on Sunday.

Today's game is scheduled for noon at SNHU.

SNHU forced Monday's series finale with a 4-3 win in 10 innings in Game 2 Sunday. SNHU's Dakota Mulcahy of Goffstown hit a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth and Joshua Goldstein's RBI double in the bottom of the 10th forced Game 3.

With his home run, Mulcahy set the SNHU program record for career home runs.

In Game 1 Sunday, Franklin Pierce earned a 9-7 win as Jonel Ozuna hit a pair of home runs, including a three-run shot in the ninth. It was Ozuna's second home run of the game. He would go on to hit two more homers in Game 2.