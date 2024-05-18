SNHU beats Jefferson, can advance in NCAAs with win Saturday

May 17—Concord's Nater Wachter, a freshman, collected two doubles and a single, knocking in two runs, to help the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team beat Thomas Jefferson 8-7 in an NCAA Division II East Regional game on Friday at Penmen Field in Hooksett.

The Penmen, ranked 21st nationally, built a 7-0 lead in the second inning and hung on. SNHU, 2-0 in the double-elimination regional, can advance to the Super Regional with a victory on Saturday at 1 p.m. A win by the Rams, 1-1 in the tourney, would force a winner-take-all contest about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the earlier game.

SNHU starter Austin Trumpour (9-2) worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing five runs, to earn the win. Jake Risedorf pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs in the eighth inning before working around a two-out single in the ninth.

The Penmen (32-17) are trying to reach the Super Regional for a third straight season.