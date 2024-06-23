Sneyd inspires Salford to shock double over St Helens

Betfred Super League

Salford (10) 20

Tries: Cross 2, Watkins, Hankinson Goals: Sneyd 2

St Helens (6) 18

Tries: Bell, Sironen, Percival Goals: Percival 3

Marc Sneyd masterminded Salford Red Devils' first league double over St Helens since 1980 in a thrilling clash.

The Red Devils scrum half nervelessly converted Chris Hankinson’s superb try to give Paul Rowley’s team the edge after it seemed that Mark Percival had won it and sent Saints back to the top of Super League.

Sneyd had also been to the fore as two Deon Cross tries and another from Kallum Watkins had kept the Merseysiders at arm’s length, until Percival seemed to have redeemed himself with a try that gave him a personal haul of 10 points.

Saints had opened the scoring through James Bell and seemed to be grinding their way to victory as Curtis Sironen scored one try and made another for Percival in the second half.

More to follow

Salford: Hankinson; Ryan, Macdonald, Lewis, Cross; Atkin, Sneyd; Singleton, Mellor, Wright, Stone, Watkins, Partington.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Shorrocks, Dudson, Connell.

St Helens: Welsby; Bennison, Hurrell, Percival, Blake; Mbye, Dodd; Delaney, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Mata'utia, Bell.

Interchanges: Paasi, Davies, Royle, Stephens.

Referee: Jack Smith