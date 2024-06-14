Sneyd helps Salford stun Wembley losers Warrington

Betfred Super League

Warrington (0) 14

Tries: Tai 2, Ashton Goals: Drinkwater

Salford (19) 25

Tries: MacDonald, Cross 2, Sneyd Goals: Sneyd 4 Drop-goals: Sneyd

Warrington Wolves suffered a real Challenge Cup hangover as they failed to come back from a Salford Red Devils first-half try barrage.

Scores from Nene MacDonald, Deon Cross and Marc Sneyd, who also kicked three two pointers and a drop-goal, earned Salford a 19-0 lead.

Two unconverted second-half tries in five minutes by Rodrick Tai and Matty Ashton gave Wire hope but Sneyd closed the door with a beautiful kick to the corner from which Cross added his second try.

Tai at least earned the final score of the night, to which Josh Drinkwater added a touchline conversion - but it could not prevent Sam Burgess's men going down to a third straight league and cup defeat.

More to follow.

Warrington: Dufty; Tai, King, Wrench, Ashton; Ratchford, Drinkwater; Musgrove, Walker, Vaughan, Nicholson, Holroyd, Currie.

Interchanges: Harrison, Bullock, Powell, Wood.

Salford: Hankinson; Ryan, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross; Atkin, Sneyd; Singleton, Mellor, Wright, Stone, Watkins, Partington.

Interchanges: Shorrocks, Dudson, Wilson, Lewis.

Referee: Aaron Moore.