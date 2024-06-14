Sneyd helps Salford stun Wembley losers Warrington
Betfred Super League
Warrington (0) 14
Tries: Tai 2, Ashton Goals: Drinkwater
Salford (19) 25
Tries: MacDonald, Cross 2, Sneyd Goals: Sneyd 4 Drop-goals: Sneyd
Warrington Wolves suffered a real Challenge Cup hangover as they failed to come back from a Salford Red Devils first-half try barrage.
Scores from Nene MacDonald, Deon Cross and Marc Sneyd, who also kicked three two pointers and a drop-goal, earned Salford a 19-0 lead.
Two unconverted second-half tries in five minutes by Rodrick Tai and Matty Ashton gave Wire hope but Sneyd closed the door with a beautiful kick to the corner from which Cross added his second try.
Tai at least earned the final score of the night, to which Josh Drinkwater added a touchline conversion - but it could not prevent Sam Burgess's men going down to a third straight league and cup defeat.
More to follow.
Warrington: Dufty; Tai, King, Wrench, Ashton; Ratchford, Drinkwater; Musgrove, Walker, Vaughan, Nicholson, Holroyd, Currie.
Interchanges: Harrison, Bullock, Powell, Wood.
Salford: Hankinson; Ryan, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross; Atkin, Sneyd; Singleton, Mellor, Wright, Stone, Watkins, Partington.
Interchanges: Shorrocks, Dudson, Wilson, Lewis.
Referee: Aaron Moore.