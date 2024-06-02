Sneyd guides Salford to six-try win against Broncos

Marc Sneyd set up four of Salford's six tries against London Broncos [SWPIX]

Betfred Super League

Salford (6) 34

Tries: Stone, Cross, MacDonald, Lafai 2, Wright Goals: Sneyd 5

London (0) 4

Tries: Miloudi

Marc Sneyd inspired Salford as they scored five second-half tries to beat London Broncos and move back into Super League's top six.

Sam Stone's 34th-minute try guided Salford to a 6-0 lead at the break as Broncos had two scores disallowed, while the hosts also had a try chalked off.

Dion Cross and Nene Macdonald got tries in the space of three minutes soon after the restart as Salford added 10 points to their tally.

Having teed up the try for Cross, Sneyd also set up Salford's three scores in the final 15 minutes - twice kicking through for Tim Lafai to dot down, and handing off for Shane Wright to go over as the Broncos tired.

The impressive Hakim Miloudi got a consolation try for Broncos as the full-time hooter sounded when he skipped over in the left corner.

The win took Salford above Leeds Rhinos into sixth place, while London remain bottom of the table with one win from 13 games.

Each side had a try disallowed for offside from kicks within a couple of minutes of one another in the early stages. First, Macdonald had a 15th-minute score chalked off, before Lee Kershaw saw four points go soon after.

London defended well as Salford initially struggled in attack, and Broncos had another try disallowed when Marcus Stock was penalised for a double movement 13 minutes from the break.

As London began to tire, Salford opted to run a 33rd-minute penalty and were rewarded a couple of tackles later when Stone crashed in.

Salford had Matt Foster put on report shortly after half-time for an alleged remark made to Miloudi, and a minute later the French back released Jarred Bassett for the Broncos' best chance to score up to that point.

But Salford broke their opponents with two tries in three minutes. Cross got on the end of a perfectly weighted Sneyd kick to go in after 49 minutes, before Macdonald was set away after an excellent line-breaking run by centre partner Tim Lafai.

London's afternoon was summed up when Miloudi and Rhys Kennedy dropped the ball from close range either side of the hour mark when in sight of the Salford line.

Sneyd set up Salford's fourth try as his grubber kick sent Lafai over with 13 minutes left, before Wright took advantage of a Sneyd offload to get the fifth try three minutes later.

Another Sneyd grubber kick to Lafai saw the centre get his second score five minutes from the end, before Miloudi, who had been London's best attacking outlet, went in as the clock ticked to 80 minutes.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley told BBC Sport: "The scoreline is convincing, but it never felt convincing.

"I never felt we dominated for long periods. I just felt we could do it when we wanted, but we weren't disciplined enough to do it for long enough periods.

"But the scoreline contradicts what I'm saying, so we'll take that contradiction and move on."

London Broncos director of rugby Mike Eccles told BBC Sport:

"I'm gutted for the boys, they didn't get what they deserved from that game.

"It should have been six-all at half time. The two big momentum swings were not giving us that try, sending it up as 'no try', and then those two forward passes on their first try after half-time was unbelievable.

"Then before you know it you're 12 down and then I was disappointed at how we defended the third try and after that we're chasing the game.

"The scoreline when we played them at home didn't reflect the game, I thought they were miles better than us but it was 12-4, and today I think if we get that try and a fair crack that's a good game."

Salford: Hankinson; Ryan, MacDonald, Lafai, Cross; Atkin, Sneyd; Singleton, Shorrocks, Wright, Stone, Watkins, Partington.

Interchanges: Foster, Mellor, Connell, Dudson.

London: Walker; Kershaw, Storey, Bassett, Miloudi; Leyland, Meadows; Bienek, Davis, Kennedy, Lovell, Adebiyi, Jones.

Interchanges: Butler, Tison, Williams, Stock

Referee: Liam Rush.