How Snell, other Giants stars did in Triple-A rehab game in Sacramento

How Snell, other Giants stars did in Triple-A rehab game in Sacramento originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Minor-league baseball fans were treated to a star-studded game Sunday at Sutter Health Park.

Giants left-handed pitcher Blake Snell, first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. and left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray appeared in rehab outings for Triple-A Sacramento against the Round Rock Express.

Snell, who is working his way back from a second groin injury this season, made his first rehab start on Sunday with the River Cats. His final line: 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K, 51 pitches (27 strikes, 24 balls).

Blake Snell said he was shocked he was throwing 95 because he wasn’t using his legs at all. Says he’s frustrated he doesn’t feel like himself. Knows the team is desperate but he needs at least another rehab start and likely multiple more. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) June 23, 2024

Wade Jr. who was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain on May 28, attempted to work his way back for the Giants' game against the Cardinals at Rickwood Field, but the team's unique activation request was denied by MLB.

Wade was the River Cats' designated hitter Sunday, batting first and drawing three walks in four plate appearances. Business as usual.

Ray, who has missed the entire first half of the season as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery last May, made his fifth rehab appearance with the Giants on Sunday. His final line: 2 1/3 IP, H, 0 ER, BB, 2 K, 45 pitches (30 strikes, 15 balls).

Robbie Ray threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Sacramento. Fastball was up to 95 mph. It's been smooth sailing in recovery from Tommy John, but it's likely going to be another 3-4 weeks before he's ready. pic.twitter.com/V4vr4Mc85X — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 23, 2024

In five rehab appearances, Ray has surrendered a combined eight hits and four earned runs across 9 1/3 IP with 17 strikeouts and one walk.

It shouldn't be long before these three stars, plus 2023 All-Star right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb, return to the Giants' roster.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast