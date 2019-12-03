Sneed, McGuirl lead Kansas State past Florida A&M 76-58

AVERY OSEN (Associated Press)
The Associated Press
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -- Xavier Sneed had 18 points, Mike McGuirl scored 16 and Cartier Diarra provided 11 and Kansas State beat Florida A&M 76-58 on Monday night.

Evins Desir led the Rattlers with 18 points and eight rebounds and M.J. Randolph scored 10.

The Wildcats (5-2) forced 17 turnovers and scored 18 fast break points off those mistakes as Kansas State had 20 turnovers, tied for their most this season.

Kansas State outrebounded Florida A&M 35-25 and scored 13 points on 12 offensive rebounds.

The Rattlers (0-6) couldn't get the outside shot to fall going 1-of-11, while the Wildcats hit nine 3s. McGuirl and Sneed combined for had six 3-pointers.

Kansas State shot 54% and Florida A&M went 45% from the field.

The Wildcats scored the first nine points of the second half in which four of the five starters scored. Kansas State led by as many as 27 in the final 20 minutes.

Florida A&M is in the midst of a 13-game road trip to start the season. Their first home game comes on Jan. 11 against Morgan State.

The Rattlers have lost 19 straight non-conference games while Kansas State has won 33 straight non-conference games at home.

BIG PICTURE

Florida A&M had to play a near perfect game to beat Kansas State and they were far from it.

Kansas State needed a win after two losses last week. It wasn't the prettiest, but the Wildcats are back in the win column.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M travels to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers on Wednesday.

Kansas State takes on Marquette at home on Saturday.

