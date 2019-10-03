Injuries are popping up all over the place and the status of many players won't be determined until later in the week or game day. If you have multiple players that are questionable, you might have to get sneaky. While these players aren't automatic starts, they are sneaky and could surpass expectations in Week 5.

Quarterbacks

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Many have been slow to come around on Brissett. He's been on the waiver wire in many leagues over the last few weeks and he's been one of the most consistent quarterbacks through four games. Brissett is in a good spot this week with the Colts likely needing to pass often to keep pace with the Chiefs' offense. He has multiple touchdown passes in every game and 911 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. It's likely T.Y. Hilton will miss a second consecutive game with a quad injury, but Brissett passed for 265 yards with three touchdowns and one interception last week against the Raiders without Hilton.

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Are you done laughing? Now, hear me out. The Bengals' offense looked awful Monday night in a 27-3 loss to the Steelers, but it's about matchups and the Cardinals are as good as it gets. Kyle Allen threw four touchdowns against the Cardinals, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position. The Cardinals have allowed 290 passing yards per game and 10 touchdown passes without an interception. Dalton averaged 326 passing yards through his first three games.

Running Backs

Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins

This is a really bad spot for the Redskins. Coach Jay Gruden said the team has no plan at quarterback for this week and they go against a staunch Patriots defense that has allowed one offensive touchdown through four games. The Redskins are 15.5-point home underdogs and if that plays out, it means Thompson is on the field a lot and can catch several passes making him sneaky in PPR. Thompson has at least four receptions in every game this season.

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers

One week after getting no touches, Samuels was a big part of the Steelers' offense last week against the Bengals. The Steelers' running backs had 16 receptions. James Conner and Samuels each had 18 touches. It worked against a bad Bengals defense and better teams will figure it out. Still, it appears Samuels will be a bigger part of the offense going forward. He had 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and caught eight passes for 57 yards. Don't expect the volume to be that high, but the Ravens were vulnerable against the run allowing 192 yards last week, making Samuels a consideration for those hurting at running back.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Howard is getting most of the headlines following his strong performance in Week 4 where he scored three touchdowns. Howard had 18 touches and Sanders had 11 carries for 72 yards, and he has double-digit touches in every game. The Jets' defense has some injuries and the Eagles are 13.5-point favorites, indicating Jets quarterback Sam Darnold won't play. If the Jets' offense struggles to move the football, it means more plays for the Eagles, allowing Sanders to reach double-digit touches again.

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

Chris Carson almost lost a grip on the job by losing a fumble in each of the first three games before bouncing back last week while Penny was out for the second straight game with a hamstring injury. Carson had 22 carries for 104 yards and four catches for 41 yards against the Cardinals and didn't fumble. The Seahawks have a short week, hosting the Rams on Thursday night, and might not want to give Carson another huge workload. The last time Penny played in Week 2, he had 10 carries for 62 yards with a touchdown, and there's a good chance he gets double-digit touches against Los Angeles.

Wide Receivers

Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots

Many will see the last game from Dorsett of two catches for 10 yards and look for another option. It came against an excellent Bills defense and the Patriots' offense was suffocated. The positive thing to take away in that game was a season-high nine targets for Dorsett. Tom Brady has a comfort level with Dorsett, who was productive in the two other games without Antonio Brown. In Week 1, Dorsett had four catches for 95 yards with two touchdowns and six catches for 53 yards with a touchdown in Week 3. The Patriots' offense will bounce back this week against the Redskins, who have allowed eight touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Will Fuller, Houston Texans

This isn't what Fuller owners were expecting. He hasn't scored a touchdown and has reached double-digit points in PPR formats in one of four games. Fuller was close to a big play last week and Deshaun Watson couldn't hit him. Fuller is averaging 13.1 yards per catch and this is the matchup he can exploit. The Falcons' secondary is banged up and even Marcus Mariota had an easy time against them last week. The Falcons have allowed seven touchdowns to wide receivers.

Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers

Allison is in play if Davante Adams misses the game, and the indication is he will be out. Allison will be asked to play a bigger role and has scored a touchdown in two of the last three games. He hasn't had more than four targets in any game, but that will change this week. Allison has struggled, but he made two tough catches last week and the Packers will need him against the Cowboys.

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

While Beasley hasn't scored a touchdown, he has reached double-digit points in PPR formats in three straight games. He has at least nine targets in three of four games, including 22 the last two weeks. Beasley had seven catches for 75 yards last week against the Patriots and has a high floor.

Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals

John Ross was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and he was averaging eight targets per game. Tate will see more passes thrown his way and he's been productive the last two games. He had 10 targets in Week 3, catching six passes for 88 yards and last week he had four catches for 50 yards on six targets in a game where the Bengals couldn't do anything offensively.

Tight Ends

Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers

Graham was dropped in a lot of leagues after he didn't have a reception for two consecutive weeks. He bounced back in Week 4 against the Eagles with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Davante Adams is unlikely to play with a toe injury and it opens up more targets for Graham, who is also a threat in the red zone.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

The more Knox plays, the more impressive he looks. He made a spectacular catch on a 21-yard pass, making the play as he was falling to the ground. He caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. In Week 3, Knox caught three passes for 67 yards with a touchdown. Knox gets a good matchup in Week 5 against the Titans, who allowed a touchdown to a tight end in each of the first three games and then allowed Austin Hooper to catch nine passes for 130 yards in Week 4.

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals

Playing a tight end against the Cardinals has worked every week. They have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends and six touchdowns in four games. Eifert isn't as good as the tight ends that have produced against Arizona, but he does get red zone looks and the Bengals have been a pass-heavy team due to their inept defense.

Looking for an edge? Check out the Fantasy Assistant from FullTime Fantasy. Sync with your league, and this premium tool offers personalized waiver advice, team analysis, projections, optimal lineups and trade suggestions. Lose Saquon Barkley this week? Fantasy Assistant can automatically help you pick the best replacement. Join now for a free seven-day trial. Use promo code sifantasy for 30% off your first month or year.