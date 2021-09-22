Sneaky under-the-radar fantasy picks for Week 3

Yahoo Sports Videos

Are you reeling from a crushing Week 2 loss thanks to Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph's missed field goal against the Arizona Cardinals? Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 2 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season. Defeat by way of a kicker is the worst. And that's exactly what happened to this fantasy football manager, as you'll see in the video above. Andy Behrens breaks down how Greg Joseph's errant chip shot caused this team - and many others - to lose in absolutely brutal fashion. This week’s Honorable Mention goes to everyone caught in the wake of Aaron Jones's four-touchdown Monday Night Football party against the Detroit Lions. Did you suffer a Bad Beat? You're not alone! Hit us up and tell us all about it using #FFLBadBeats.