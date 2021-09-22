Sneaky under-the-radar fantasy picks for Week 3
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don have a pair of unsung players to target in Week 3
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don have a pair of unsung players to target in Week 3
A key fantasy basketball draft strategy is to pounce on players coming off a down year. Here are the top candidates to turn things around and get back on track this season.
With the Buffalo Bills offense lacking firepower over the first two weeks of the season, Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens wonder if Josh Allen has taken a step backwards. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Are you reeling from a crushing Week 2 loss thanks to Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph's missed field goal against the Arizona Cardinals? Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 2 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season. Defeat by way of a kicker is the worst. And that's exactly what happened to this fantasy football manager, as you'll see in the video above. Andy Behrens breaks down how Greg Joseph's errant chip shot caused this team - and many others - to lose in absolutely brutal fashion. This week’s Honorable Mention goes to everyone caught in the wake of Aaron Jones's four-touchdown Monday Night Football party against the Detroit Lions. Did you suffer a Bad Beat? You're not alone! Hit us up and tell us all about it using #FFLBadBeats.
Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab look at how poorly favorites have fared so far in 2021 and take a stab at all the betting lines from Week 3.
Ben Gamel homered, Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates dampened the Cincinnati Reds' dwindling postseason hopes with a 6-2 win Tuesday night. Mitch Keller (5-11) pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds, who are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.
Don't have time to run some mocks before your actual fantasy hockey draft? Check out three right here.
A multilateral meeting on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York bringing together European countries including France and the United States has been canceled due to scheduling issues, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The meeting was one of the three planned get-togethers that would bring together U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, among other countries, for the first time since Washington and Paris plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic crisis last week. The row erupted after Australia canceled an order for conventional submarines from France and said instead it would build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology under a new security partnership with those countries that came after months of secret talks.
The Patriots on Tuesday hosted six players, including a quarterback, for free-agent workouts.
Zach Wilson had a historically bad performance against the Patriots on Sunday. Wilson was the fourth rookie quarterback taken in the top-5 to finish a game with zero passing touchdowns and four interceptions in the last 20 seasons — the other QBs were Sam Darnold, Mark Sanchez and Alex Smith according to ESPNStatsInfo. The main concern was Bill Belichick’s defense would throw confusing looks ...
If you've made it to Week 3 in your NFL survivor pool, there are plenty of solid picks at your disposal to take you to Week 4. Here are the trendy picks, under-the-radar options, and traps to avoid.
Week 3 is here! Get ready for the fantasy football matchups ahead with our overall rankings.
Denny Carter details which waiver wire kickers have the best Week 3 matchups. (Patrick Breen/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
With Week 2 in the books, Troy King highlights some eye-opening WR performances.
Patriots running back James White and Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore highlight our top fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.
Want to see how your fantasy defenses stack up at the position? Check out our Week 3 rankings.
The president of a union representing U.S. border agents said inaccurate claims by the media and the Biden administration about horse-mounted officers abusing illegal immigrants "boil [his] blood."
Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 3, including a rookie receiver off to an amazing start.
Want to see how your fantasy kickers stack up at the position? Check out our Week 3 rankings.
Want to see how your fantasy wide receivers stack up at the position? Check out our Week 3 rankings.