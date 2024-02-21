Sneaker news: Boston’s Jayson Tatum says JT 3s and JT 4s are around the corner

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum recently broke down the creative process for developing his signature sneakers the during an appearance on the with Kenny Beecham Podcast. He also explained that JT 3 edition of the shoes are complete, with plans underway for the JT 4s.

Tatum spoke to Beecham over All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis at an event hosted by the financial services company SoFi to celebrate his new campaign to support homeownership in his native St. Louis. The conversation ranged from this new initiative, to meeting Michael Jordan, to Tatum’s namesake sneakers.

When asked about his personal involvement in developing the shoes Tatum not only outlines the process overall, but teased out what the future holds for his signature sneaker.

“I’m very involved, very invested,” Tatum said. “The consumer, they can tell when you’ve put in the time to see this idea and transform it to a reality.”

Jordan Brand launched the original Tatum 1 sneaker in the spring of 2023, producing all sorts of different colorways and styles since. The All-NBA forward showcased the various JT 1s throughout the early parts of this season, and has been seen rocking the newly-released JT 2s as of late.

“It’s really an 18-month process,” Tatum explained. “Each shoe, from the day that you come up with the design to the day it hits retail is an 18-month process. So that’s why a third of the way through the Tatum 1, the Tatum 2 is done.”

Sneakers are a huge part of basketball culture, and a signature with Jordan is one of the biggest metrics of stardom in the NBA.

“And now the Tatum 3 is done,” Tatum explained. “And we’re talking about the Tatum 4, but the Tatum 2 still hasn’t come out yet.

“It’s just a cycle you have to keep up with.” Tatum said.

