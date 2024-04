Sneak peek: Here's what the characters in the Blackhawks animated broadcast will look like

Wondering what it will look like when the Blackhawks-Stars game goes animated this weekend?

You're not alone.

NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago Blackhawks will offer up the first-ever locally televised animated broadcast this weekend. The big event, geared toward families, will show a mirrored version of Saturday's game, but in an animated format, including Connor Bedard and announcers Chris Vosters and Dominic Moore. It all starts at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSCH+.

Here's a sneak peek at what the players will look like on the animated version of the broadcast.

Geared toward families, the presentation will feature real-time volumetric animation of the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars players and include a celebration of ‘Tommy Hawk’s Birthday Party’ with some surprise visits from Tommy's friends.

"Every day, we're challenging ourselves to bring hockey to fans in new ways, and we're incredibly excited to bring the first-ever local animated game to kids across Chicagoland and beyond in partnership with NBC Sports Chicago and the NHL," said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “It’s our highest priority to introduce Blackhawks fandom to our youngest generation, and this passion project of ours is fueled by our ongoing efforts to share the game we love with families in ways that connect with their daily lives."

The animated presentation on NBCSCH+ will include notable broadcast talent including Chris Vosters as play-by-play announcer and in-game analysis provided by Dominic Moore with Adam Burish and Tony Granato providing studio coverage for all ages during intermissions.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to combine the talents at NBC Sports Chicago, the Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL to produce this first-ever, local, animated pro game telecast,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “We’re excited and proud to be delivering a new and fun way for families and younger fans to experience this wonderful sport like never before.”

Building upon the League’s recent national animated telecast successes, this first-of-its-kind local animated presentation will leverage NHL EDGE positional data (NHL Puck and Player tracking) and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking to recreate the action on the ice as it is happening while also featuring Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk with some of his friends within a fun environment with the United Center as a backdrop. The real-time animated program will also be produced in association with NHL innovation partner Beyond Sports.

NBC Sports Chicago will carry the traditional game telecast featuring WGN Radio 720’s John Wiedeman handling play-by-play duties with NBC Sports Chicago’s Darren Pang providing expert game analysis.

