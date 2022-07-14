Sneak peak of new turf at Notre Dame Stadium tweeted

The 2022 season is coming, but not fast enough. We know you want to see the field at Notre Dame Stadium sooner rather than later, either in person or on TV. Well, when the season does arrive, the field might look a little different than it has recently. If this tweet from Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily is to be believed, new turf has been put down:

Notre Dame football has new field turf. pic.twitter.com/oppvQyKDEw — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) July 14, 2022

If there is anyone out there who somehow believed that Notre Dame Stadium has had the exact same playing surface since Knute Rockne coached there, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.

All joking aside, it’s nice to see this happen and also appropriate given that Marcus Freeman is about to coach his first full season. There’s just something about symbolism in sports that makes all of it more romantic. If you can’t find the beauty in that, maybe it’s time to find a new hobby.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89