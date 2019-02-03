Sneak Inside the GQ and NFL Honors Afterparty

GQ

Last night—a.k.a. Super Bowl Eve—GQ and the NFL brought together a crowd to celebrate the biggest weekend in football.

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard of the NY Giants
The legendary Atlanta DJ did the damn thing.
Taco turns things up
The legendary Atlanta DJ did the damn thing.
DeAndre Hopkins (center) and friends
Scroll to continue with content
Ad
The gang’s all here.
Producer Mike WiLL (second from left) and Swae Lee
The gang’s all here.
Heron Preston
Be honest: you’d stream the hell out of this collab.
Mike Will and Jon Bon Jovi
Be honest: you’d stream the hell out of this collab.
Quincy Brown
When the Shake Shack hits
Your faves could never.
Bloody Osiris (right) and friend
Your faves could never.
Draya Michele (second from left)
The Chicago style maestro and Travis Scott’s DJ
Don C. and Chase B
The Chicago style maestro and Travis Scott’s DJ
We called this section of the room “Heisman Corner.”
Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray
We called this section of the room “Heisman Corner.”
Bon Jovi and GQ Editor-in-Chief Will Welch
GQ editor Mark Anthony Green and Fonzworth Bentley
Liza Koshy
Keegan-Michael Key and wife
JD Pardo (right) and friend
Nothing upside down about those amazing glasses, David.
David Harbour of Stranger Things (right) and friend
Nothing upside down about those amazing glasses, David.
Like the Texans’ superstar receiver says: peace. Thanks for coming.
DeAndre Hopkins and GQ Editor-in-Chief Will Welch
Like the Texans’ superstar receiver says: peace. Thanks for coming.

What to Read Next