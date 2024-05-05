Snead seemingly shades 49ers in cryptic social media posts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Willie Snead IV spent the last two seasons with the 49ers, appearing in eight games -- but the nine-year veteran seemingly implied his workload should have been greater during his stint in the Bay Area.

Snead took to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, where he made a post referencing his desire to return to a team that allows players to compete for roster spots. (h/t Niners Nation)

All I want is to go back to a team that isn’t afraid to let guys compete for a roster spot. These last 3 years been nothing short of entitlement… Competition breedz Champions❗️ — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) May 3, 2024

Snead, who spent the majority of his tenure with the 49ers on San Francisco's practice squad, made another post where he stated he wished he could have given The Faithful more of what he had to offer.

Flock Fanz & WhoDat Nation alwayz been good to me. Some real ones. The Faithful have a great fan base, as well. I only wish I could have given yal more of what I had to offer 💯 — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) May 3, 2024

The 31-year-old receiver did record a catch in any of the 49ers' five playoff games during his two seasons in San Francisco, and finished the 2023 season with two receptions for 14 yards. Despite the limited statistical totals, Snead remained upbeat when referencing the encouraging words of George Kittle.

In the words of my great friend, @gkittle46 , ima keep playing until they kick me out the league. I love what I do. I still have too much gas in the tank & passion in my heart. It’s a blessing to be apart of this league. — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) May 3, 2024

Snead remains a free agent, having yet to sign this offseason following stints with the 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Based on his comments on X, a reunion with the 49ers would be a surprise.

