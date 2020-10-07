A snapshot of 2021 NFL Draft prospect Trey Lance

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (5) winds up to throw during the first half of the FCS championship NCAA college football game against James Madison, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

(Stats Perform) - A snapshot of the college career of North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who said on Monday he plans to enter the 2021 NFL Draft as an underclassman:

Trey Lance (2018-2020)

What to Know

17-0 as starter; starter on 2019 FCS championship-winning team, voted game's most outstanding player; also member of national championship team in 2018 as redshirt; 2019 Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the year and first player to receive both Stats Perform Walter Payton (FCS offensive player) and Jerry Rice (FCS freshman) awards in the same season; set NCAA all-divisions record for most passing attempts in a complete season (287) without an interception; holds NDSU single-season marks for total offensive yards (3,886) and pass efficiency rating (180.6).

Career Statistics (19 Games)

Passing: 208 of 318 (65.4 percent), 2,947 yards, 30 TDs, 1 INT, 173.8 passer rating, 16 sacks

Rushing: 192 carries, 1,325 yards, 18 TDs

Single-Game Highs

Passing Yards: 313 (Western Illinois, Nov. 9, 2019)

Attempts: 31 (Missouri State, Nov. 19, 2019)

Completions: 21 (Missouri State, Nov. 19, 2019)

TD Passes: 4 (Butler, Aug. 31, 2019)

Passer Rating: 352.2 (Butler, Aug. 31, 2019)

Rushing Yards: 166 (James Madison, Jan. 11, 2020)

Carries: 30 (James Madison, Jan. 11, 2020)

TD Rushes: 2 (five times, most recently Central Arkansas, Oct. 3, 2020)

Total Offense: 355 (Western Illinois, Nov. 9, 2019)