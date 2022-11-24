Before The Snap: Why the loser of the Ohio State-Michigan game could still make the College Football Playoff
Ohio State vs. Michigan: Who are you picking?
If #USC loses to Notre Dame, as Jon Wilner currently projects, the Trojans would need to win the #Pac12 title game to reach a New Year's Six bowl.
Five-star recruit Elijah Rushing is one of the best pass rushers in the class of 2024.
The OSU-Michigan 2022 game is this weekend and here's what you need to know about the TV schedule, the Ohio State point spread and Columbus weather.
Players from Ohio have been at the heart of the Ohio State-Michigan game, but the number of Ohioans on both teams has declined.
Ohio State freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry is a fan of local architecture and video games.
Certainly have learned so much over my time here at Ohio State on what this tradition means to so many across the country. When you have that in the back of your mind, it lights a fire every time it comes to the forefront of your mind.
Saturday will be a chance for linebacker Cal Haladay to return to his home state and try and lead Michigan State football to an upset at Penn State.
Maize and Blue Review reached out to Attorney Tom Mars for comment. Mars has been retained by Green and his family to represent them has they pursue all legal options following the assault of Gemon. As most college football fans should know, you have to trust the process.
Ohio State needed an impressive win against Maryland to overtake Michigan in the Big Ten Power Rankings, but the Buckeyes faltered and finish No. 2
Fisher had high praise for Perkins, a one-time Texas A&M commit.
Oregon vs Oregon State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Saturday, November 26
Four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins is Florida's top-ranked defensive commit, but he's still stopping by Alabama for the Iron Bowl this weekend.
The headliner for Week 13 in college football is Ohio State hosting Michigan. Our expert picks for the Big 12 clash and the rest of the Top 25 games.
UCF vs USF game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Saturday, November 26
A few days after Michigan was taken to the brink by Ohio, the Wolverines utilized a strong second half to run away from Jackson State in a 78-68 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who finished the game with 19 points and shot 4-7 from three in the winning effort. Below are three takeaways from the Wolverines' win.
You have to consider it a successful trip out to Maui after this result. #GoBucks