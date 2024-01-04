After snap troubles vs. Michigan, Alabama center Seth McLaughlin enters transfer portal

The dominoes from Michigan football’s win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl are starting to fall for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Alabama starting center Seth McLaughlin, who started all of 2023 for the Crimson Tide, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

The news is particularly notable because of the continued issues McLaughlin and quarterback Jalen Milroe had with their exchanges on shotgun snaps throughout the 27-20 loss to Michigan, including the final play of the game.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs against Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7) during the second half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Michigan needed one stop on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line in overtime and Alabama called a quarterback run with Milroe, who used his legs to counter Michigan’s disruptive defensive line throughout the game. McLaughlin’s snap to Milroe was low, forcing him to catch the ball just above the ground, and delaying the play for a half-second, which was more than enough time for Michigan’s defense to collapse and get the stop, sending the Wolverines to the national championship.

The troubles with the shotgun snap exchange haunted Alabama throughout the game and was an issue all season long. Milroe had to dive on a loose ball after an errant snap on third down on its first drive of the second half, leading to a punt with Michigan ahead 13-10 at the time.

Following the game, Milroe told reporters he and McLaughlin talked frequently about the snapping issues that plagued Alabama throughout the season, saying it was imperative to have a good relationship between those positions.

"With anything it takes preparation, whether it's pass protection, whether it's the running game, the passing game," Milroe said, according to the Tuscaloosa News. "The quarterback and the center have to have a great relationship and that's something that we tried to build throughout the whole season. There's a multitude of things that me and Seth talk about in that regard. That's something that we do talk about."

McLaughlin played four seasons with Alabama and started 22 total games between 2022 and 2023. He is one of nine Alabama players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of its season, according to On3.

