Before The Snap: Which teams are emerging as dark-horse College Football Playoff contenders?

Reuters

The chief executive of Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc, Ivan Arriagada, voiced concern on Wednesday that a more recessionary environment could depress copper prices, adding he expects any global downturn to be temporary. Chile is the world's largest copper producer, and earlier on Wednesday the government cut its 2023 average price estimate to $3.62 per pound, from a previous estimate of $3.92 last July. "The trajectory followed by copper prices in a more recessionary context is a cause for concern" Arriagada told reporters during an event in Santiago.