Before The Snap: Which teams are emerging as dark-horse College Football Playoff contenders?
There are six clear College Football Playoff contenders. But what about the dark horses?
There are six clear College Football Playoff contenders. But what about the dark horses?
We wish to thank @LarryFrankus for having us on his college football show. We discussed a lot of #USC FB topics and previewed the Washington State game.
Add another big-time recruit to the Spartans' guest list for this upcoming weekend
Travis Vokolek talks about his return to SHI Stadium to play Rutgers football.
USA TODAY Sports' Caroline Darney breaks down the latest college football coaches poll.
Given that no one team looks untouchable, Caroline Darney gives her reasoning on why she thinks a few dark horse teams, including USC and Oklahoma State, have a chance to sneak into the CFP.
The SEC editorial team for the College Wires voted on their top performers in Week 5. The group led by Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs.
Where Georgia's offense and defense rank nationally in these key stats so far
At its core, science is all about finding causal relations.
Aggies look to take down No. 1 Alabama for second consecutive season
See where Wisconsin football lands in the latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections:
Coming off the loss to TCU and in preparation for the Texas Longhorns what did Brent Venables have to say when he met with the media Tuesday?
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google looks to set up an African cloud service as part of its $1 billion investment plan for the continent enabling users to store their data in the country. Google intensified competition with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services in Africa's most developed economy by the move. Google-based the cloud infrastructure in South Africa, but users will have the option of where to store their data, Bloomberg rep
UnitedHealth's (UNH) health service business, Optum, is becoming increasingly valuable and is crucial to the company's diversification strategy.
To provide a more in-depth look at this Saturday's game Between the Hedges, UGA Wire's Joe Vitale joins this week's edition of "Behind Enemy Lines"
The chief executive of Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc, Ivan Arriagada, voiced concern on Wednesday that a more recessionary environment could depress copper prices, adding he expects any global downturn to be temporary. Chile is the world's largest copper producer, and earlier on Wednesday the government cut its 2023 average price estimate to $3.62 per pound, from a previous estimate of $3.92 last July. "The trajectory followed by copper prices in a more recessionary context is a cause for concern" Arriagada told reporters during an event in Santiago.
QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising...
The Big Ten editorial team for the College Wires voted on their top performers in Week 5.
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the news on and off the field in our College Football Fix podcast.
Keep an eye on these Longhorns against Oklahoma this weekend.
Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations. The broker in a note cited the "above potential" September increase in private-sector employment, reflected in payroll processor ADP's National Employment index, and the narrowing trade deficit in August, which was "stronger than our previous expectations," wrote a team led by Jan Hatzius, Goldman's chief economist. The ADP report showed private employment grew by 208,000 last month, a 12.4% acceleration from the upwardly-revised August figure, while the Commerce Department's report on international trade showed the import/export gap shrank in August to its narrowest reading since May 2021.