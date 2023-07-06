Snap predictions for each of the Cowboys 2023 draft picks

Managing rookie expectations doesn’t just have practical benefits but it also offers psychological and emotional ones. From a planning perspective, the Cowboys want to set realistic expectations for their 2023 draft class. It helps them build a developmental plan and other roster decisions. Emotionally and psychologically, it protects from disappointment and calms an otherwise tense situation.

First-round picks may come with first-round expectations, but not all first rounders are the same and some take time to develop. Such could be the case with the Cowboys’ top pick Mazi Smith.

Late-round picks usually come with diminished expectations but in the case of Deuce Vaughn, expectations seem to be sky-high in Cowboys Nation. Some players are more developmental in nature while others were drafted to help immediately.

Mazi Smith, DT

As the top pick, Smith will surely get action as a rookie. How much will depend on what he has to offer as a pressure player. Smith was used fairly one dimensionally at Michigan so his starting point as a pass-rusher is largely unknown.

If he can show he’s more than just a run-stuffer he could get a decent number of snaps as a rookie. If he’s more of a project in that regard, he’ll likely spend most of his time rotating in behind Johnathan Hankins.

DTs notoriously take time breaking through in the NFL so as explained last month, patience is required for Smith.

Estimated snaps: 300

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Schoonmaker drops into an attractive situation at TE. Not only did the top spot open up with Dalton Schultz’s departure, but the competition Schoonmaker faces in Dallas is inexperienced and of lower draft status.

Jake Ferguson will likely start the season as the TE1 but Schoonmaker should challenge him for the most snaps by season’s end. Schultz’s 817 snaps will get distributed across the ranks but look for Schoonmaker to claim a large percentage.

Estimated snaps: 500

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Overshown is a mystery heading into training camp. Much like fellow linebacker Jabril Cox, he’s a coverage specialist. It stands to reason the two young LBs will be battling each other for snaps behind Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark.

The difference between LB3 and LB4 is a big one but rotations and the inevitable injuries to the top of the depth chart should offer opportunities to the rookie even if he’s developmental in nature. Special teams play will be big.

Estimated snaps: 300

Viliami Fehoko, DL

Fehoko wasn’t a flashy draft pick, but he was a useful one who should be able to assist in a variety of ways. Playing inside and outside on the defensive line will get him on the field as a rookie and like everyone else, special teams will keep him involved.

Fehoko will be playing a role similar to Chauncey Golston so he’s limited to a rotational piece behind the third-year linemen.

Estimated snaps: 200

If the Cowboys’ offseason reports and the pre-draft scouting reports are correct, Dallas got a steal with Richards. Capable of playing across the offensive line, Richards has starter potential at variety of positions.

The main item slowing him down is his playing strength. Offensive linemen often need a full year in the weight room to acclimate to the professional game and that’s likely to be the case with Richards.

If things go as planned in 2023, Richards won’t see action on offense and will use this season as a developmental season like many of the midround OL that came before him.

Estimated snaps: 45

Eric Scott, CB

The selection of Scott surprised people when the Cowboys traded up to get their man. Many big boards didn’t even have Scott listed. But early returns show Scott has been impressing in offseason camps, with ESPN even listing Scott as a surpirse standout.

The Dallas secondary is loaded in 2023 so it’s not going to be easy to get Scott on the field. But injuries happen and Scott appears useful in a variety of ways – including special teams.

Estimated snaps: 175

Deuce Vaughn

Vaughn is more than just a feel-good story, he’s a useful weapon in a very unsettled position group. The Cowboys don’t know what they have behind Tony Pollard at RB but hope all the answers become clear early in camp.

Vaughn’s ceiling is capped because of his stature but he’s a proven playmaker who should see the field. It tough to tell what, if any, role he’ll have on special teams so rookie expectations may need to be tempered.

Estimated snaps: 125

Jalen Brooks, WR

Brooks faces an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster. Not only are the Cowboys set at the top of their WR depth chart but they are fairly deep in talent down through the ranks. Even if Dallas keeps six WRs it’s going to be difficult to find room for Brooks.

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks are essentially locks. Simi Fehoko and Jalen Tolbert are former draft picks who have the inside track at the next two spots. And KaVontae Turpin is front runner for WR6/return man.

Based on the field of competition, Brooks is probably destined for the practice squad in Year 1.

Estimated snaps: 0

Conclusion

Clearly this is all projection based largely on the Cowboys’ needs and the competition each player faces on the roster. When the pads come on in Oxnard, anything can happen. Injuries will also play a big part in the snaps each player will take as rookies.

Money talks, as does draft status, so players drafted with premium picks will be given extra opportunities. But at the end of the day, players have to perform and based on previous seasons, some of those performers are sure to surprise and prove this snap predictions wrong.

