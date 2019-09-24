Snap judgement: Bears take care of business, set up massive test vs. Minnesota Vikings

LANDOVER, Md. - The Bears' 31-15 win over Washington was a necessary taking-care-of-business deal on the road, yet left plenty of questions to be answered when the team faces its biggest test of 2019 in six days.

The Bears absolutely have to beat the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday. That's it. Good teams can have an ugly loss or two early in the season; good teams generally don't lose their first two divisional games when they're at home.

And while the Bears beat a bad Washington team Monday night, it wasn't the coronation it looked to be over the first 30 minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bears jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half behind Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's first career pick six and three Mitch Trubisky touchdown tosses to Taylor Gabriel, giving the overwhelming feeling around FedEx Field that Monday night's game would wind up a laugher. Everything went right for the Bears in the first 30 minutes, with Trubisky picking apart Washington's defense, Nagy finding a good playcalling rhythm and Khalil Mack thoroughly wrecking the game.

But the Bears lost that killer instinct in the second half, specifically after Clinton-Dix notched his second interception of the game and Trubisky was picked off by Josh Norman on an underthrown fade in the end zone.

Washington engineered a 97-yard drive after Trubisky's interception, with a Bears' defense that was so good in the first half offering little resistance. On offense, the Bears all of a sudden lost the ability to move the football - and they were never really able to do much on the ground early in the game anyway.

Story continues

Still, there's little to worry about with the Bears' defense. Danny Trevathan came up with the big play, popping the ball out of Case Keenum's hands on a bizarre dive over the line on fourth-and-one, which was scooped up by Eddie Jackson for an essentially game-saving play near the red zone.

David Montgomery then took over a game-sealing drive, doing the kind of things the Bears hoped to get out of him when they traded up to select him in the third round of April's draft.

This isn't meant to be total doom and gloom after a 16-point win. The Bears only won by two points on the road in Week 3 of 2018's season, and that came against the league-worst Arizona Cardinals. Early-season results can be weird and hardly predictive of what's to come over the final three-fourths of the year.

But the Bears will need to clean plenty of things up before Minnesota comes to the lakefront six short days after the final whistle blew in Maryland. Nine penalties were assessed to the Bears; 13 were flagged (three declined, one offset). The interception Trubisky threw was bad. The defense might need to show a bit more of a killer instinct. Eddy Pineiro's right leg might need to be a little more healthy.

Because this game on Sunday feels like a massive pivot point for the 2019 Bears. Win it, and you get on the plane to London with a 3-1 record and a shot at 4-1 going into the off week against a bad Oakland Raiders side. Lose it, and you're behind the chains in the NFC North through four games.

The Bears took care of business Monday night. Whether or not they can take care of business six days from now could determine what kind of season this team is in for in 2019.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Snap judgement: Bears take care of business, set up massive test vs. Minnesota Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago