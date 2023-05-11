How Snap Decision can make history at the 2023 Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville

Snap Decision is on the brink of making history in the 82nd running of the Iroquois Steeplechase, which is Saturday at Percy Warner Park.

The Bruton Street-owned 9-year-old horse could become the first to win the $200,000 Grade 1 stakes three consecutive years and only the second to win it three times total.

After the 3-mile race over 16 fences was canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020, Snap Decision won in 2021 and 2022.

Uncle Edwin, the only three-time champion, won in 1982, 1985 and 1986.

“We are thrilled to have Snap Decision returning to Nashville in his historic bid to be the first winner of three consecutive Calvin Houghland Iroquois," race chairman Dwight Hall said. "Snap Decision is an old friend to Iroquois and his two previous wins in the race place him in a rarefied group. A horse of a generation, it would be an honor if Iroquois could add another chapter to his storied career.”

The ceremonial ringing of the bell took place Thursday morning at the horse barns at Percy Warner Park.

The Iroquois will be the fifth of seven races on Saturday. It will start at 3:40 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m.

Snap Decision, who debuted in 2019, is a 12-time winner over hurdles including 11 stakes and three Grade 1s. He would also eclipse the $1 million mark in American steeplechase earnings with a win Saturday.

Standing in the horse's way will be several top contenders, including 8-year-old Scaramanga, shipped from Ireland for perennial leading trainer Willie Mullins. Scaramanga, owned by media baron Malcolm Denmark, has four wins and five runner-ups over hurdles. He was fourth at Cheltlenham, England's premier steeplechase meet, this year.

"He's trained by Willie Mullins, whose been the leading trainer in Ireland 17 years in a row and also includes this year, and ridden by Paul Townen, who is Ireland's leading rider the past couple of years," Hall said. "It's exciting to get the leading trainer and the leading rider coming to Nashville. That doesn't happen very often."

Other horses to watch include Scorpion's Revenge, winner of the Green Pastures hurdles stakes last year; City Dreamer, winner over the course in the past in the Marcellus Frost Champion hurdle stakes; and Mortlach, who will make his National Steeplechase Association debut after claiming seven wins in 19 starts in England.

