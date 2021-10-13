Snap counts from Washington’s Week 5 loss

The Washington Football Team fell to 2-3 on Sunday after a disappointing 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now, Washington must get ready for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers in the next two weeks.

Washington dominated the Saints in time of possession in Week 5, holding the ball for more than 36 minutes. Two turnovers by quarterback Taylor Heinicke and two coverage busts by the defense were the four plays that changed the game in favor of the Saints.

Washington finished the game with 83 offensive snaps, while New Orleans finished with 56 offensive snaps.

Next, we review the snap counts from both sides of the ball, with some surprising numbers on the defensive side:

Offense

Injuries on offense led to some players receiving an increase in playing time in Week 5. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones played all but one offensive snap in his first in place of Logan Thomas. Rookie John Bates played 17 snaps.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel played five snaps in his second game back. He didn’t last long before departing the game with an injury. With Dyami Brown and Cam Sims out, DeAndre Carter played 58 snaps, second on the team at wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin. Adam Humphries played 51 snaps, while Dax Milne chipped in with 34 snaps.

After a big game in Week 4, running back J.D. McKissic played 34 snaps. Starting running back Antonio Gibson participated in 47 snaps.

Rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi only played 25 snaps due to an ankle injury. Veteran Cornelius Lucas replaced him and played 59 snaps.

Defense

Two things stand out here. First, safety Landon Collins, despite his massive struggles in coverage, played every defensive snap. Some of those snaps were at linebacker in the sub-packages, but he should not be playing 100% of the snaps right now.

Next, rookie linebacker Jamin Davis appeared in just 13 snaps after the season-ending injury to Jon Bostic. I am not sure what Washington is hiding in Davis, but he needs to play. Do the coaches realize how bad this defense is right now without Davis? Play the rookie. Let him figure it out. Cole Holcomb played every defensive snap.

Rookie corner Benjamin St-Juste appeared in just 12 snaps in his first game back from a concussion. That was a surprise since it could be argued he’s been Washington’s best cornerback in 2021.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne played 49 snaps, while defensive end Chase Young played 44 snaps. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen played 41 snaps, and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis played 40 snaps.

Safeties Bobby McCain and Kamren Curl appeared in 53 and 50 snaps, respectively.

