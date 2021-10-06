Snap counts from Washington’s Week 4 win

For the first time this season, the Washington Football Team dealt with a multitude of injuries in Sunday’s Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington lost several starters or significant contributors throughout the game, such as tight end Logan Thomas, right guard Brandon Scherff, running back Antonio Gibson and linebacker Jon Bostic. There were others, too.

As of now, it appears the only season-ending injuries from Sunday’s game are Bostic and cornerback Torry McTyer.

Those injuries led to others seeing an increase in snaps. One such is example is at tight end.

Here is a complete breakdown of Washington’s snap counts from its Week 4 win over the Falcons:

Offense

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, left tackle Charles Leno, left guard Ereck Flowers, center Chase Roullier and right tackle were the only offensive players to play 100% of the snaps.

Scherff played 42 snaps before he departed with a knee injury. Wes Schweitzer filled in for Scherff.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin played in all but two offensive snaps.

Thomas played only five snaps before he left with a hamstring injury. Ricky Seals-Jones played 62 snaps, which was 93% of Washington’s offensive snaps. Rookie John Bates played 16 snaps.

Gibson played 55% of the snaps at running back, while J.D. McKissic played in 40% of the snaps.

Defense and special teams

Safeties Bobby McCain and Landon Collins and cornerback Kendall Fuller all played 100% of Washington’s snaps.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb played in 83% of the snaps. He was injured at one point but did return.

Defensive end Chase Young led the way for the defensive linemen by playing 80% of the snaps.

Defensive Montez Sweat was right behind Young at 79%. Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen played in 72% and 64% of the snaps, respectively.

Third defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis played in 58% of the defensive snaps.

Bostic played on 33 snaps, which was 43% of the defensive snaps. He left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury. Rookie Jamin Davis also played 33 snaps.

