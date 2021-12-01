Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ win over Jaguars

Deen Worley
·3 min read
The Falcons ended their two-game losing streak while also ending a two-game offensive dry spell on Sunday. Even if it was against the lowly Jaguars, at this point in the season, every win counts the same and is crucial to staying alive in the NFC playoff race.

Here’s our snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s 21-14 win over the Jaguars in Week 12.

Offense - 60

* = Signifies Starter

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LT

* Jake Matthews

60

100%

LG

* Jalen Mayfield

60

100%

C

* Matt Hennessy

40

67%

RG

* Chris Lindstrom

60

100%

RT

* Kaleb McGary

60

100%

TE

* Kyle Pitts

47

78%

TE

* Lee Smith

29

48%

WR

* Olamide Zaccheaus

30

50%

FB

* Keith Smith

13

22%

HB

* Cordarrelle Patterson

29

48%

QB

* Matt Ryan

60

100%

C

Drew Dalman

20

33%

TE

Parker Hesse

23

38%

WR

Russell Gage

46

77%

WR

Christian Blake

2

3%

WR

Tajae Sharpe

46

77%

HB

Mike Davis

30

50%

HB

Wayne Gallman

5

8%

Notes: Offense

As noted during the game, Arthur Smith was experimenting with Drew Dalman by giving him snaps in place of Matt Hennessy. Dalman graded out better than Hennessy, but it was on considerably less reps, so take that with a grain of salt. Each player had their chances in the run and pass game as the play-calling was a virtual split.

The Falcons are also back to a 50/50 split in snaps between Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis. Even with Patterson out of the game a week ago, Davis and Qadree Ollison each had 26 snaps.

As for receivers, Olamide Zaccheaus got the start and played 30 snaps, but was outdone by Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe, who both ended the game with 46 snaps.

Defense - 73

* = Signifies Starter

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

DT

* Grady Jarrett

62

85%

DT

* Tyeler Davison

33

45%

LE

* Ta’Quon Graham

21

29%

OLB

* Ade Ogundeji

38

55%

OLB

* Brandon Copeland

40

57%

MLB

* Mykal Walker

72

99%

MLB

* Foye Oluokun

71

97%

CB

* A.J. Terrell

67

92%

CB

* Fabian Moreau

73

100%

S

* Erik Harris

63

86%

S

* Duron Harmon

72

99%

DT

Anthony Rush

19

26%

DT

Marlon Davidson

24

33%

OLB

James Vaughters

26

36%

OLB

Dante Fowler

40

55%

MLB

Emmanuel Ellerbee

7

10%

CB

Darren Hall

26

36%

CB

Chris Williamson

4

5%

CB

Richie Grant

32

44%

S

Jaylinn Hawkins

11

15%

S

Cordarrelle Patterson

1

1%

Notes: Defense

Finally, we got to see an extended look at Mykal Walker with Deion Jones out of the lineup. Walker was the next guy to step up and while he was by no means perfect on Sunday, he led the team in tackles and earned the praise of Arthur Smith after the game. Walker has earned his spot on this team and should get more snaps, even with a healthy Deion Jones.

Richie Grant struggled to see the field for the first half of the season but has now made it three straight games where he has logged 20 or more snaps on defense. The first nine weeks, Grant only had two such games, so it’s nice to see Atlanta’s second round-pick being included on gameday.

Ade Ogundeji didn’t play as much as he did in relief for Dante Fowler when he was on injured reserve. However, Ogundeji’s 38 snaps were his highest he’s logged in any game in which Fowler has been healthy. Even so, he has played exponentially better the last three weeks than he has all season. If Ogundeji pans out, he could be an absolute steal in the fifth round.

Cordarrelle Patterson saw one play as a safety for a hail mary attempt before the half.

