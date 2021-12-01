Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ win over Jaguars
The Falcons ended their two-game losing streak while also ending a two-game offensive dry spell on Sunday. Even if it was against the lowly Jaguars, at this point in the season, every win counts the same and is crucial to staying alive in the NFC playoff race.
Here’s our snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s 21-14 win over the Jaguars in Week 12.
Offense - 60
(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
* = Signifies Starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LT
* Jake Matthews
60
100%
LG
* Jalen Mayfield
60
100%
C
40
67%
RG
* Chris Lindstrom
60
100%
RT
* Kaleb McGary
60
100%
TE
* Kyle Pitts
47
78%
TE
* Lee Smith
29
48%
WR
30
50%
FB
* Keith Smith
13
22%
HB
29
48%
QB
* Matt Ryan
60
100%
C
20
33%
TE
Parker Hesse
23
38%
WR
46
77%
WR
Christian Blake
2
3%
WR
46
77%
HB
30
50%
HB
Wayne Gallman
5
8%
Notes: Offense
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
As noted during the game, Arthur Smith was experimenting with Drew Dalman by giving him snaps in place of Matt Hennessy. Dalman graded out better than Hennessy, but it was on considerably less reps, so take that with a grain of salt. Each player had their chances in the run and pass game as the play-calling was a virtual split.
The Falcons are also back to a 50/50 split in snaps between Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis. Even with Patterson out of the game a week ago, Davis and Qadree Ollison each had 26 snaps.
As for receivers, Olamide Zaccheaus got the start and played 30 snaps, but was outdone by Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe, who both ended the game with 46 snaps.
Defense - 73
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
* = Signifies Starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
DT
* Grady Jarrett
62
85%
DT
* Tyeler Davison
33
45%
LE
* Ta’Quon Graham
21
29%
OLB
* Ade Ogundeji
38
55%
OLB
* Brandon Copeland
40
57%
MLB
* Mykal Walker
72
99%
MLB
* Foye Oluokun
71
97%
CB
* A.J. Terrell
67
92%
CB
* Fabian Moreau
73
100%
S
* Erik Harris
63
86%
S
* Duron Harmon
72
99%
DT
Anthony Rush
19
26%
DT
Marlon Davidson
24
33%
OLB
James Vaughters
26
36%
OLB
Dante Fowler
40
55%
MLB
Emmanuel Ellerbee
7
10%
CB
Darren Hall
26
36%
CB
Chris Williamson
4
5%
CB
Richie Grant
32
44%
S
Jaylinn Hawkins
11
15%
S
Cordarrelle Patterson
1
1%
Notes: Defense
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Finally, we got to see an extended look at Mykal Walker with Deion Jones out of the lineup. Walker was the next guy to step up and while he was by no means perfect on Sunday, he led the team in tackles and earned the praise of Arthur Smith after the game. Walker has earned his spot on this team and should get more snaps, even with a healthy Deion Jones.
Richie Grant struggled to see the field for the first half of the season but has now made it three straight games where he has logged 20 or more snaps on defense. The first nine weeks, Grant only had two such games, so it’s nice to see Atlanta’s second round-pick being included on gameday.
Ade Ogundeji didn’t play as much as he did in relief for Dante Fowler when he was on injured reserve. However, Ogundeji’s 38 snaps were his highest he’s logged in any game in which Fowler has been healthy. Even so, he has played exponentially better the last three weeks than he has all season. If Ogundeji pans out, he could be an absolute steal in the fifth round.
Cordarrelle Patterson saw one play as a safety for a hail mary attempt before the half.
