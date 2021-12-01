Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ win over Jaguars

The Falcons ended their two-game losing streak while also ending a two-game offensive dry spell on Sunday. Even if it was against the lowly Jaguars, at this point in the season, every win counts the same and is crucial to staying alive in the NFC playoff race.

Here’s our snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s 21-14 win over the Jaguars in Week 12.

Offense - 60

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

* = Signifies Starter Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LT * Jake Matthews 60 100% LG * Jalen Mayfield 60 100% C * Matt Hennessy 40 67% RG * Chris Lindstrom 60 100% RT * Kaleb McGary 60 100% TE * Kyle Pitts 47 78% TE * Lee Smith 29 48% WR * Olamide Zaccheaus 30 50% FB * Keith Smith 13 22% HB * Cordarrelle Patterson 29 48% QB * Matt Ryan 60 100% C Drew Dalman 20 33% TE Parker Hesse 23 38% WR Russell Gage 46 77% WR Christian Blake 2 3% WR Tajae Sharpe 46 77% HB Mike Davis 30 50% HB Wayne Gallman 5 8%

Notes: Offense

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

As noted during the game, Arthur Smith was experimenting with Drew Dalman by giving him snaps in place of Matt Hennessy. Dalman graded out better than Hennessy, but it was on considerably less reps, so take that with a grain of salt. Each player had their chances in the run and pass game as the play-calling was a virtual split.

The Falcons are also back to a 50/50 split in snaps between Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis. Even with Patterson out of the game a week ago, Davis and Qadree Ollison each had 26 snaps.

As for receivers, Olamide Zaccheaus got the start and played 30 snaps, but was outdone by Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe, who both ended the game with 46 snaps.

Defense - 73

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies Starter Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage DT * Grady Jarrett 62 85% DT * Tyeler Davison 33 45% LE * Ta’Quon Graham 21 29% OLB * Ade Ogundeji 38 55% OLB * Brandon Copeland 40 57% MLB * Mykal Walker 72 99% MLB * Foye Oluokun 71 97% CB * A.J. Terrell 67 92% CB * Fabian Moreau 73 100% S * Erik Harris 63 86% S * Duron Harmon 72 99% DT Anthony Rush 19 26% DT Marlon Davidson 24 33% OLB James Vaughters 26 36% OLB Dante Fowler 40 55% MLB Emmanuel Ellerbee 7 10% CB Darren Hall 26 36% CB Chris Williamson 4 5% CB Richie Grant 32 44% S Jaylinn Hawkins 11 15% S Cordarrelle Patterson 1 1%

Notes: Defense

Story continues

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, we got to see an extended look at Mykal Walker with Deion Jones out of the lineup. Walker was the next guy to step up and while he was by no means perfect on Sunday, he led the team in tackles and earned the praise of Arthur Smith after the game. Walker has earned his spot on this team and should get more snaps, even with a healthy Deion Jones.

Richie Grant struggled to see the field for the first half of the season but has now made it three straight games where he has logged 20 or more snaps on defense. The first nine weeks, Grant only had two such games, so it’s nice to see Atlanta’s second round-pick being included on gameday.

Ade Ogundeji didn’t play as much as he did in relief for Dante Fowler when he was on injured reserve. However, Ogundeji’s 38 snaps were his highest he’s logged in any game in which Fowler has been healthy. Even so, he has played exponentially better the last three weeks than he has all season. If Ogundeji pans out, he could be an absolute steal in the fifth round.

Cordarrelle Patterson saw one play as a safety for a hail mary attempt before the half.

1

1