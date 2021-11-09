Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ Week 9 win over Saints
Rarely do you see fans upset after a big win, especially one over a hated division rival on the road. The Falcons didn’t just defeat the Saints on Sunday, they also moved into the final NFC playoff seed. Considering the team hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2017, why exactly were fans frustrated?
Well, Atlanta’s 24-6 fourth-quarter lead didn’t just shrink, New Orleans actually took a 25-24 lead with a minute left after the Falcons failed to put the game away. Ultimately, Matt Ryan and Cordarrelle Patterson got the job done with a clutch drive to set up a game-winning Younghoe Koo field goal.
Here’s our Week 9 snap counts and notes from the Falcons’ 27-25 win over the Saints.
Offense - 59
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
* = Signifies Starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LT
* Jake Matthews
59
100%
LG
* Jalen Mayfield
59
100%
C
* Matt Hennessy
59
100%
RG
* Chris Lindstrom
59
100%
RT
* Kaleb McGary
59
100%
TE
* Kyle Pitts
44
75%
TE
26
44%
WR
48
81%
WR
47
80%
HB
* Cordarrelle Patterson
33
56%
QB
* Matt Ryan
59
100%
TE
Lee Smith
17
28%
RT
Jason Spriggs
3
5%
WR
29
49%
WR
Christian Blake
3
5%
FB
Keith Smith
10
17%
HB
33
11%
QB
Feleipe Franks
2
3%
Notes: Offense
(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe remain the top two receivers in Calvin Ridleys absence. Both receivers saw at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps, 30 percent more than Olamide Zaccheaus.
Additionally, Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson got an even split at running back. Both players played over 50 percent of the offensive snaps, as there were many plays where the two were featured together. Davis and Patterson have two completely different styles of play, which has been very beneficial to the Falcons, especially in relief of Ridley.
Lastly, you would like to see more from tight end Hayden Hurst. His Week 9 snap count was his second-lowest total of the season. Hurst has now played three straight games where he hasn’t been featured on 40 or more snaps.
Defense - 76
(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
* = Signifies Starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
DT
* Grady Jarrett
57
75%
DT
* Tyeler Davison
22
29%
DT
* Marlon Davidson
36
47%
OLB
* Ade Ogundeji
52
68%
OLB
* Steven Means
38
50%
MLB
* Deion Jones
76
100%
MLB
* Foye Oluokun
76
100%
CB
* A.J. Terrell
76
100%
CB
* Fabian Moreau
76
100%
S
* Erik Harris
76
100%
S
* Duron Harmon
76
76%
DT
Anthony Rush
25
33%
DT
22
29%
OLB
Brandon Copeland
32
42%
OLB
30
39%
OLB
Mykal Walker
8
11%
CB
Avery Williams
10
13%
FS
48
63%
Notes: Defense
(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Week 9 was the first week where the secondary barely rotated. When they did rotate, it was to bring in Jaylinn Hawkins, who’s been the Falcons’ best safety this season. How Hawkins hasn’t cemented himself as a starter is unknown. Both Harmon and Harris have have struggled at times, and this defense could benefit from Hawkins seeing the field more often.
This week’s defensive front rotation saw Anthony Rush and Mike Pennel both get 20-plus snaps on defense. Edge rusher James Vaughters saw his role increased this week by nearly 100 percent. Coming off the practice squad a week ago, Vaughters snap count went from 16 to 30 on defense. Vaughters earned the team’s highest overall Pro Football Focus grade in Week 9.
Sunday’s win featured minimal use of Mykal Walker, and none of Richie Grant. Dean Pees even opted to using Avery Williams at the slot cornerback position over Grant, the team’s 2021 second-round pick. It wouldn’t be too much of a concern if Grant was being benched for a veteran, however considering that Williams is also a rookie, it is a bit concerning.
