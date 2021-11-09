Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ Week 9 win over Saints

Rarely do you see fans upset after a big win, especially one over a hated division rival on the road. The Falcons didn’t just defeat the Saints on Sunday, they also moved into the final NFC playoff seed. Considering the team hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2017, why exactly were fans frustrated?

Well, Atlanta’s 24-6 fourth-quarter lead didn’t just shrink, New Orleans actually took a 25-24 lead with a minute left after the Falcons failed to put the game away. Ultimately, Matt Ryan and Cordarrelle Patterson got the job done with a clutch drive to set up a game-winning Younghoe Koo field goal.

Here’s our Week 9 snap counts and notes from the Falcons’ 27-25 win over the Saints.

Offense - 59

* = Signifies Starter Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LT * Jake Matthews 59 100% LG * Jalen Mayfield 59 100% C * Matt Hennessy 59 100% RG * Chris Lindstrom 59 100% RT * Kaleb McGary 59 100% TE * Kyle Pitts 44 75% TE * Hayden Hurst 26 44% WR * Russell Gage 48 81% WR * Tajae Sharpe 47 80% HB * Cordarrelle Patterson 33 56% QB * Matt Ryan 59 100% TE Lee Smith 17 28% RT Jason Spriggs 3 5% WR Olamide Zaccheaus 29 49% WR Christian Blake 3 5% FB Keith Smith 10 17% HB Mike Davis 33 11% QB Feleipe Franks 2 3%

Notes: Offense

Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe remain the top two receivers in Calvin Ridleys absence. Both receivers saw at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps, 30 percent more than Olamide Zaccheaus.

Additionally, Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson got an even split at running back. Both players played over 50 percent of the offensive snaps, as there were many plays where the two were featured together. Davis and Patterson have two completely different styles of play, which has been very beneficial to the Falcons, especially in relief of Ridley.

Lastly, you would like to see more from tight end Hayden Hurst. His Week 9 snap count was his second-lowest total of the season. Hurst has now played three straight games where he hasn’t been featured on 40 or more snaps.

Defense - 76

* = Signifies Starter Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage DT * Grady Jarrett 57 75% DT * Tyeler Davison 22 29% DT * Marlon Davidson 36 47% OLB * Ade Ogundeji 52 68% OLB * Steven Means 38 50% MLB * Deion Jones 76 100% MLB * Foye Oluokun 76 100% CB * A.J. Terrell 76 100% CB * Fabian Moreau 76 100% S * Erik Harris 76 100% S * Duron Harmon 76 76% DT Anthony Rush 25 33% DT Mike Pennel 22 29% OLB Brandon Copeland 32 42% OLB James Vaughters 30 39% OLB Mykal Walker 8 11% CB Avery Williams 10 13% FS Jaylinn Hawkins 48 63%

Notes: Defense

Week 9 was the first week where the secondary barely rotated. When they did rotate, it was to bring in Jaylinn Hawkins, who’s been the Falcons’ best safety this season. How Hawkins hasn’t cemented himself as a starter is unknown. Both Harmon and Harris have have struggled at times, and this defense could benefit from Hawkins seeing the field more often.

This week’s defensive front rotation saw Anthony Rush and Mike Pennel both get 20-plus snaps on defense. Edge rusher James Vaughters saw his role increased this week by nearly 100 percent. Coming off the practice squad a week ago, Vaughters snap count went from 16 to 30 on defense. Vaughters earned the team’s highest overall Pro Football Focus grade in Week 9.

Sunday’s win featured minimal use of Mykal Walker, and none of Richie Grant. Dean Pees even opted to using Avery Williams at the slot cornerback position over Grant, the team’s 2021 second-round pick. It wouldn’t be too much of a concern if Grant was being benched for a veteran, however considering that Williams is also a rookie, it is a bit concerning.

