Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ Week 2 loss to Buccaneers

It’s been a rough start to the 2021 season for the Atlanta Falcons. Following Sunday’s 48-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons sit at the bottom of the NFC South with an 0-2 record.

Before we fully dive into next weekend’s matchup, let’s examine Atlanta’s Week 2 snap counts.

Offense - 72

* = Signifies starter

Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LT * Jake Matthews 72 100% LG * Jalen Mayfield 72 100% C * Matt Hennessey 72 100% RG * Chris Lindstrom 72 100% RT * Kaleb McGary 72 100% TE * Kyle Pitts 57 79% TE * Lee Smith 13 18% WR * Calvin Ridley 60 83% RB * Mike Davis 46 64% FB * Keith Smith 24 33% QB * Matt Ryan 66 92% TE Hayden Hurst 30 42% TE Parker Hesse 6 8% WR Olamide Zaccheaus 48 67% WR Russell Gage 38 53% WR Tajae Sharpe 13 18% WR Christian Blake 13 18% HB Cordarrelle Patterson 24 33% QB Josh Rosen 6 8%

Notes: Offense

Right off the bat, we can see that Arthur Smith stuck with the starting offensive line for the entire game. In Week 1, Smith rotated in Drew Dalman, Jason Spriggs, and Colby Gossett. The Falcons' offensive line has been bad, however, the group is likely to improve with continued reps. Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst have seen a 2-to-1 snap split ratio, which is a much bigger differential than in Week 1 when their snap count was nearly identical. Running backs Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson had a similar 2-to-1 split in playing time on Sunday.

Defense - 63

* = Signifies starter

Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LOLB * Dante Fowler 45 71% DE * Jonathan Bullard 32 51% DT * Grady Jarrett 43 68% DT * Tyeler Davison 34 54% ROLB * Steven Means 47 75% MLB * Deion Jones 63 100% MLB * Foye Oluokun 63 100% CB * AJ Terrell 44 70% CB * Fabian Moreau 62 98% FS * Erik Harris 56 88% FS * Duron Harmon 54 86% LOLB Ade Ogundeji 21 33% LOLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner 11 17% DT Ta'Quon Graham 13 21% DT Marlon Davidson 23 37 % MLB Mykal Walker 5 8% ROLB Brandon Copeland 2 3% CB TJ Green 20 32% CB Isaiah Oliver 39 62% SS Jaylinn Hawkins 16 25%

Notes: Defense

For the second week in a row, Mykal Walker got single-digit reps on defense. Taking into consideration the Falcons' base 3-4 scheme and Walker's position at middle linebacker, I'm not sure where he fits in on this defense. Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones have yet to take any plays off on defense, logging all 134 snaps. Walker had a successful 2020 campaign and his absence is a bit concerning. Another player to take note of is Richie Grant, who didn't see the field at all this past Sunday and only saw six defensive snaps the week prior. The Falcons spent a second-round pick on the rookie safety, and while they intended to rotate him in more than they have, the play of Isaiah Oliver at nickel has obviously played a factor in Grant's limited playing time thus far.

