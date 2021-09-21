Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ Week 2 loss to Buccaneers
It’s been a rough start to the 2021 season for the Atlanta Falcons. Following Sunday’s 48-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons sit at the bottom of the NFC South with an 0-2 record.
Before we fully dive into next weekend’s matchup, let’s examine Atlanta’s Week 2 snap counts.
Offense - 72
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
* = Signifies starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LT
* Jake Matthews
72
100%
LG
* Jalen Mayfield
72
100%
C
* Matt Hennessey
72
100%
RG
* Chris Lindstrom
72
100%
RT
* Kaleb McGary
72
100%
TE
57
79%
TE
* Lee Smith
13
18%
WR
* Calvin Ridley
60
83%
RB
46
64%
FB
* Keith Smith
24
33%
QB
* Matt Ryan
66
92%
TE
30
42%
TE
Parker Hesse
6
8%
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
48
67%
WR
Russell Gage
38
53%
WR
Tajae Sharpe
13
18%
WR
Christian Blake
13
18%
HB
24
33%
QB
Josh Rosen
6
8%
Notes: Offense
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Right off the bat, we can see that Arthur Smith stuck with the starting offensive line for the entire game. In Week 1, Smith rotated in Drew Dalman, Jason Spriggs, and Colby Gossett. The Falcons' offensive line has been bad, however, the group is likely to improve with continued reps. Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst have seen a 2-to-1 snap split ratio, which is a much bigger differential than in Week 1 when their snap count was nearly identical. Running backs Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson had a similar 2-to-1 split in playing time on Sunday.
Defense - 63
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
* = Signifies starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LOLB
* Dante Fowler
45
71%
DE
* Jonathan Bullard
32
51%
DT
* Grady Jarrett
43
68%
DT
* Tyeler Davison
34
54%
ROLB
* Steven Means
47
75%
MLB
* Deion Jones
63
100%
MLB
* Foye Oluokun
63
100%
CB
* AJ Terrell
44
70%
CB
* Fabian Moreau
62
98%
FS
* Erik Harris
56
88%
FS
* Duron Harmon
54
86%
LOLB
Ade Ogundeji
21
33%
LOLB
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
11
17%
DT
Ta'Quon Graham
13
21%
DT
Marlon Davidson
23
37 %
MLB
5
8%
ROLB
Brandon Copeland
2
3%
CB
TJ Green
20
32%
CB
Isaiah Oliver
39
62%
SS
Jaylinn Hawkins
16
25%
Notes: Defense
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
For the second week in a row, Mykal Walker got single-digit reps on defense. Taking into consideration the Falcons' base 3-4 scheme and Walker's position at middle linebacker, I'm not sure where he fits in on this defense. Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones have yet to take any plays off on defense, logging all 134 snaps. Walker had a successful 2020 campaign and his absence is a bit concerning. Another player to take note of is Richie Grant, who didn't see the field at all this past Sunday and only saw six defensive snaps the week prior. The Falcons spent a second-round pick on the rookie safety, and while they intended to rotate him in more than they have, the play of Isaiah Oliver at nickel has obviously played a factor in Grant's limited playing time thus far.
1
1