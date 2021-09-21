Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ Week 2 loss to Buccaneers

Deen Worley
·3 min read
It’s been a rough start to the 2021 season for the Atlanta Falcons. Following Sunday’s 48-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons sit at the bottom of the NFC South with an 0-2 record.

Before we fully dive into next weekend’s matchup, let’s examine Atlanta’s Week 2 snap counts.

Offense - 72

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies starter

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LT

* Jake Matthews

72

100%

LG

* Jalen Mayfield

72

100%

C

* Matt Hennessey

72

100%

RG

* Chris Lindstrom

72

100%

RT

* Kaleb McGary

72

100%

TE

* Kyle Pitts

57

79%

TE

* Lee Smith

13

18%

WR

* Calvin Ridley

60

83%

RB

* Mike Davis

46

64%

FB

* Keith Smith

24

33%

QB

* Matt Ryan

66

92%

TE

Hayden Hurst

30

42%

TE

Parker Hesse

6

8%

WR

Olamide Zaccheaus

48

67%

WR

Russell Gage

38

53%

WR

Tajae Sharpe

13

18%

WR

Christian Blake

13

18%

HB

Cordarrelle Patterson

24

33%

QB

Josh Rosen

6

8%

Notes: Offense

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Right off the bat, we can see that Arthur Smith stuck with the starting offensive line for the entire game. In Week 1, Smith rotated in Drew Dalman, Jason Spriggs, and Colby Gossett. The Falcons' offensive line has been bad, however, the group is likely to improve with continued reps. Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst have seen a 2-to-1 snap split ratio, which is a much bigger differential than in Week 1 when their snap count was nearly identical. Running backs Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson had a similar 2-to-1 split in playing time on Sunday.

Defense - 63

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies starter

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LOLB

* Dante Fowler

45

71%

DE

* Jonathan Bullard

32

51%

DT

* Grady Jarrett

43

68%

DT

* Tyeler Davison

34

54%

ROLB

* Steven Means

47

75%

MLB

* Deion Jones

63

100%

MLB

* Foye Oluokun

63

100%

CB

* AJ Terrell

44

70%

CB

* Fabian Moreau

62

98%

FS

* Erik Harris

56

88%

FS

* Duron Harmon

54

86%

LOLB

Ade Ogundeji

21

33%

LOLB

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

11

17%

DT

Ta'Quon Graham

13

21%

DT

Marlon Davidson

23

37 %

MLB

Mykal Walker

5

8%

ROLB

Brandon Copeland

2

3%

CB

TJ Green

20

32%

CB

Isaiah Oliver

39

62%

SS

Jaylinn Hawkins

16

25%

Notes: Defense

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

For the second week in a row, Mykal Walker got single-digit reps on defense. Taking into consideration the Falcons' base 3-4 scheme and Walker's position at middle linebacker, I'm not sure where he fits in on this defense. Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones have yet to take any plays off on defense, logging all 134 snaps. Walker had a successful 2020 campaign and his absence is a bit concerning. Another player to take note of is Richie Grant, who didn't see the field at all this past Sunday and only saw six defensive snaps the week prior. The Falcons spent a second-round pick on the rookie safety, and while they intended to rotate him in more than they have, the play of Isaiah Oliver at nickel has obviously played a factor in Grant's limited playing time thus far.

