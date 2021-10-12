Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ Week 5 win over Jets

After an 0-2 start, the Falcons have won two of three games, including Sunday’s 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London. Due to injuries, the team was forced to rely on its young talent to step up. We also finally got a good look at the team’s second-round selection, safety Richie Grant, along with a few others.

Here’s our Week 5 snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s victory over New York.

Offense - 78

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies Starter Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LT * Jake Matthews 78 100% LG * Jalen Mayfield 78 100% C * Matt Hennessy 78 100% RG * Chris Lindstrom 78 100% RT * Kaleb McGary 78 100% TE * Kyle Pitts 54 69% TE * Hayden Hurst 43 55% WR * Tajae Sharpe 63 81% WR * Olamide Zacchaeus 66 85% HB * Mike Davis 50 64% QB * Matt Ryan 78 100% LT Jason Spriggs 1 1% TE Lee Smith 34 34% WR Christian Blake 16 21% FB Keith Smith 14 18% HB Wayne Gallman 3 4% HB Cordarrelle Patterson 46 59%

Notes: Offense

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Since the Falcons were without Calvin Ridley in addition to Russell Gage, guys like Tajae Sharpe and Olamide Zaccheaus were forced into playing 60-plus snaps each. In addition, Pitts was forced to play in the slot and flexed out wide more than he has in any game thus far. He took 42 snaps in these spots compared to just 12, tied for season low, at tight end.

Cordarrelle Patterson also saw more snaps at wide receiver. Previously, he hadn’t taken more than six snaps here in a game. However, the absence of Ridley forced him to play 15 snaps at receiver, the most for him since 2019.

Defense

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

* = Signifies Starter Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LOLB * Dante Fowler 25 45% DT * Grady Jarrett 44 79% DT * Tyeler Davison 28 50% RE * Jonathan Bullard 18 32% ROLB * Steven Means 40 71% MLB * Deion Jones 56 100% MLB * Foye Oluokun 56 100% CB * A.J. Terrell 56 100% CB * Fabian Moreau 37 66% S * Jaylinn Hawkins 56 100% S * Duron Harmon 56 100% OLB Ade Ogundeji 30 54% OLB Brandon Copeland 16 29% OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner 8 14% DT Ta’Quon Graham 21 38% DT Mike Pennel 5 9% CB TJ Green 6 11% CB Chris Williamson 13 23% CB Darren Hall 17 30% CB Richie Grant 28 50%

Notes: Defense

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

A number of players benefited from injures to veteran starters. The biggest beneficiary was Jaylinn Hawkins, who was in a rotational role at safety the first four weeks. But with Erik Harris out, Hawkins played every snap on defense and came away with an elite PFF grade overall and an 89.6 grade in coverage. Even if Harris remains the starter when he returns, Hawkins should see a bit more playing time.

Additionally, rookie cornerback Darren Hall and Richie Grant got their most playing time yet. Grant saw six snaps in Week 1 but not enough to peg it as his debut. Of Grant’s 28 snaps, 17 were taken in the slot and nine in the box. His lack of inclusion in the safety rotation makes me question if the move to slot is permanent or not. As for Hall, he took 14 snaps in slot and one each at corner, safety, and in the box.

Ade Ogundeji took more snaps on the edge than Fowler did. You want to see more snaps of these two players together on the field. Fowler has been one of the Falcons’ best defensive players, and many on the coaching staff believe Ogundeji could become a staple on the defense.

The biggest omission is Mykal Walker. For whatever reason, likely the same as Richie Grant, Walker hasn’t been able to get consistent snaps on defense all season. The young interior linebacker excelled a year ago but has struggled to see the field now. We are five weeks in and no real answer has been given.

