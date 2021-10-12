Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ Week 5 win over Jets

After an 0-2 start, the Falcons have won two of three games, including Sunday’s 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London. Due to injuries, the team was forced to rely on its young talent to step up. We also finally got a good look at the team’s second-round selection, safety Richie Grant, along with a few others.

Here’s our Week 5 snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s victory over New York.

Offense - 78

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies Starter

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LT

* Jake Matthews

78

100%

LG

* Jalen Mayfield

78

100%

C

* Matt Hennessy

78

100%

RG

* Chris Lindstrom

78

100%

RT

* Kaleb McGary

78

100%

TE

* Kyle Pitts

54

69%

TE

* Hayden Hurst

43

55%

WR

* Tajae Sharpe

63

81%

WR

* Olamide Zacchaeus

66

85%

HB

* Mike Davis

50

64%

QB

* Matt Ryan

78

100%

LT

Jason Spriggs

1

1%

TE

Lee Smith

34

34%

WR

Christian Blake

16

21%

FB

Keith Smith

14

18%

HB

Wayne Gallman

3

4%

HB

Cordarrelle Patterson

46

59%

Notes: Offense

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Since the Falcons were without Calvin Ridley in addition to Russell Gage, guys like Tajae Sharpe and Olamide Zaccheaus were forced into playing 60-plus snaps each. In addition, Pitts was forced to play in the slot and flexed out wide more than he has in any game thus far. He took 42 snaps in these spots compared to just 12, tied for season low, at tight end.

Cordarrelle Patterson also saw more snaps at wide receiver. Previously, he hadn’t taken more than six snaps here in a game. However, the absence of Ridley forced him to play 15 snaps at receiver, the most for him since 2019.

Defense

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

* = Signifies Starter

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LOLB

* Dante Fowler

25

45%

DT

* Grady Jarrett

44

79%

DT

* Tyeler Davison

28

50%

RE

* Jonathan Bullard

18

32%

ROLB

* Steven Means

40

71%

MLB

* Deion Jones

56

100%

MLB

* Foye Oluokun

56

100%

CB

* A.J. Terrell

56

100%

CB

* Fabian Moreau

37

66%

S

* Jaylinn Hawkins

56

100%

S

* Duron Harmon

56

100%

OLB

Ade Ogundeji

30

54%

OLB

Brandon Copeland

16

29%

OLB

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

8

14%

DT

Ta’Quon Graham

21

38%

DT

Mike Pennel

5

9%

CB

TJ Green

6

11%

CB

Chris Williamson

13

23%

CB

Darren Hall

17

30%

CB

Richie Grant

28

50%

Notes: Defense

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

A number of players benefited from injures to veteran starters. The biggest beneficiary was Jaylinn Hawkins, who was in a rotational role at safety the first four weeks. But with Erik Harris out, Hawkins played every snap on defense and came away with an elite PFF grade overall and an 89.6 grade in coverage. Even if Harris remains the starter when he returns, Hawkins should see a bit more playing time.

Additionally, rookie cornerback Darren Hall and Richie Grant got their most playing time yet. Grant saw six snaps in Week 1 but not enough to peg it as his debut. Of Grant’s 28 snaps, 17 were taken in the slot and nine in the box. His lack of inclusion in the safety rotation makes me question if the move to slot is permanent or not. As for Hall, he took 14 snaps in slot and one each at corner, safety, and in the box.

Ade Ogundeji took more snaps on the edge than Fowler did. You want to see more snaps of these two players together on the field. Fowler has been one of the Falcons’ best defensive players, and many on the coaching staff believe Ogundeji could become a staple on the defense.

The biggest omission is Mykal Walker. For whatever reason, likely the same as Richie Grant, Walker hasn’t been able to get consistent snaps on defense all season. The young interior linebacker excelled a year ago but has struggled to see the field now. We are five weeks in and no real answer has been given.

