Snap counts and notes from Falcons’ Week 5 win over Jets
After an 0-2 start, the Falcons have won two of three games, including Sunday’s 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London. Due to injuries, the team was forced to rely on its young talent to step up. We also finally got a good look at the team’s second-round selection, safety Richie Grant, along with a few others.
Here’s our Week 5 snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s victory over New York.
Offense - 78
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
* = Signifies Starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LT
* Jake Matthews
78
100%
LG
* Jalen Mayfield
78
100%
C
* Matt Hennessy
78
100%
RG
* Chris Lindstrom
78
100%
RT
* Kaleb McGary
78
100%
TE
* Kyle Pitts
54
69%
TE
* Hayden Hurst
43
55%
WR
63
81%
WR
* Olamide Zacchaeus
66
85%
HB
* Mike Davis
50
64%
QB
* Matt Ryan
78
100%
LT
Jason Spriggs
1
1%
TE
Lee Smith
34
34%
WR
Christian Blake
16
21%
FB
Keith Smith
14
18%
HB
Wayne Gallman
3
4%
HB
46
59%
Notes: Offense
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Since the Falcons were without Calvin Ridley in addition to Russell Gage, guys like Tajae Sharpe and Olamide Zaccheaus were forced into playing 60-plus snaps each. In addition, Pitts was forced to play in the slot and flexed out wide more than he has in any game thus far. He took 42 snaps in these spots compared to just 12, tied for season low, at tight end.
Cordarrelle Patterson also saw more snaps at wide receiver. Previously, he hadn’t taken more than six snaps here in a game. However, the absence of Ridley forced him to play 15 snaps at receiver, the most for him since 2019.
Defense
(AP Photo/Ian Walton)
* = Signifies Starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LOLB
* Dante Fowler
25
45%
DT
* Grady Jarrett
44
79%
DT
* Tyeler Davison
28
50%
RE
* Jonathan Bullard
18
32%
ROLB
* Steven Means
40
71%
MLB
* Deion Jones
56
100%
MLB
* Foye Oluokun
56
100%
CB
* A.J. Terrell
56
100%
CB
* Fabian Moreau
37
66%
S
56
100%
S
* Duron Harmon
56
100%
OLB
Ade Ogundeji
30
54%
OLB
Brandon Copeland
16
29%
OLB
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
8
14%
DT
Ta’Quon Graham
21
38%
DT
Mike Pennel
5
9%
CB
TJ Green
6
11%
CB
Chris Williamson
13
23%
CB
Darren Hall
17
30%
CB
Richie Grant
28
50%
Notes: Defense
(AP Photo/Ian Walton)
A number of players benefited from injures to veteran starters. The biggest beneficiary was Jaylinn Hawkins, who was in a rotational role at safety the first four weeks. But with Erik Harris out, Hawkins played every snap on defense and came away with an elite PFF grade overall and an 89.6 grade in coverage. Even if Harris remains the starter when he returns, Hawkins should see a bit more playing time.
Additionally, rookie cornerback Darren Hall and Richie Grant got their most playing time yet. Grant saw six snaps in Week 1 but not enough to peg it as his debut. Of Grant’s 28 snaps, 17 were taken in the slot and nine in the box. His lack of inclusion in the safety rotation makes me question if the move to slot is permanent or not. As for Hall, he took 14 snaps in slot and one each at corner, safety, and in the box.
Ade Ogundeji took more snaps on the edge than Fowler did. You want to see more snaps of these two players together on the field. Fowler has been one of the Falcons’ best defensive players, and many on the coaching staff believe Ogundeji could become a staple on the defense.
The biggest omission is Mykal Walker. For whatever reason, likely the same as Richie Grant, Walker hasn’t been able to get consistent snaps on defense all season. The young interior linebacker excelled a year ago but has struggled to see the field now. We are five weeks in and no real answer has been given.
