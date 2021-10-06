Snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s Week 4 loss to Washington

Deen Worley
·3 min read
Even with 13 games left to go in the season, the Falcons’ 1-3 start is troubling after the front office insisted this team wasn’t in need of a rebuild.

Atlanta departs for London on Thursday for this weekend’s matchup against the 1-3 New York Jets. Before we dive into Week 5, though, let’s examine the team’s offensive and defensive snaps counts from Sunday’s loss to Washington.

Offense - 76 snaps

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies Starter

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LT

* Jake Matthews

76

100%

LG

* Jalen Mayfield

76

100%

C

* Matt Hennessy

76

100%

RG

* Chris Lindstrom

76

100%

RT

* Kaleb McGary

76

100%

TE

* Kyle Pitts

55

72%

TE

* Hayden Hurst

49

64%

WR

* Calvin Ridley

73

96%

WR

* Olamide Zacchaeus

61

80%

HB

* Cordarrelle Patterson

23

30%

QB

* Matt Ryan

76

100%

TE

Lee Smith

17

22%

WR

Christian Blake

3

4%

WR

Tajae Sharpe

21

28%

FB

Keith Smith

16

21%

HB

Wayne Gallman

10

13%

HB

Mike Davis

51

67%

QB

Feleipe Franks

1

1%

Notes: Offense

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Running back Mike Davis saw a significant amount of snaps in comparison to Cordarrelle Patterson. When looking at pass plays specifically, Davis sees more than double that of Patterson. With Davis’ lack of production and the surprisingly good start for Patterson, you have to assume their reps will be more even going forward.

I’m still not getting a firm understanding on the Feleipe Franks experiment. If the intent is to use him as an offensive swiss army knife, why is he only getting one rep all game? Last week he had three, and two were taken at tight end.

Week 4 was Gallman’s first action for the Falcons after spending the first run of games inactive. Gallman played 10 snaps, carried the ball six times and totaled 29 yards. He was much more efficient than Mike Davis, who averaged 1.1 yards per carry compared to Gallman’s 4.8.

Defense - 67 snaps

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies Starter

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LOLB

* Dante Fowler

52

77%

DT

* Grady Jarrett

53

79%

DT

* Tyeler Davison

30

45%

ROLB

* Steven Means

55

82%

MLB

* Deion Jones

67

100%

MLB

* Foye Oluokun

67

100%

CB

* AJ Terrell

67

100%

CB

* Isaiah Oliver

11

16%

CB

* Fabian Moreau

63

94%

S

* Erik Harris

58

87%

S

* Duron Harmon

60

90%

LOLB

Ade Ogundeji

16

24%

LOLB

Brandon Copeland

11

16%

DE

Jonathan Bullard

25

37%

DT

Ta’Quon Graham

28

42%

MLB

Mykal Walker

4

6%

ROLB

TJ Green

4

6%

CB

Avery Williams

50

75%

SS

Jaylinn Hawkins

16

24%

Notes: Defense

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The most snaps Mykal Walker has taken on defense in a game this year is five. He took five snaps in Weeks 2 and 3. Looking at his snap counts from his rookie season, Walker only took less than 10 snaps once. Eight games he took over 20 snaps. The Falcons have used Walker on the left and right side on eight occasions as a pass rusher thus far, but he’s best playing interior linebacker.

Avery Williams took over for Isaiah Oliver after his knee injury. It will be interesting to see if this switch will remain or if Richie Grant will get to see the field some. Williams was good rushing the passer pass rush and there wasn’t a real drop off in stopping the run game with Oliver out. However, in coverage is where Williams struggled.

