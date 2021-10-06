Snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s Week 4 loss to Washington

Even with 13 games left to go in the season, the Falcons’ 1-3 start is troubling after the front office insisted this team wasn’t in need of a rebuild.

Atlanta departs for London on Thursday for this weekend’s matchup against the 1-3 New York Jets. Before we dive into Week 5, though, let’s examine the team’s offensive and defensive snaps counts from Sunday’s loss to Washington.

Offense - 76 snaps

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies Starter Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LT * Jake Matthews 76 100% LG * Jalen Mayfield 76 100% C * Matt Hennessy 76 100% RG * Chris Lindstrom 76 100% RT * Kaleb McGary 76 100% TE * Kyle Pitts 55 72% TE * Hayden Hurst 49 64% WR * Calvin Ridley 73 96% WR * Olamide Zacchaeus 61 80% HB * Cordarrelle Patterson 23 30% QB * Matt Ryan 76 100% TE Lee Smith 17 22% WR Christian Blake 3 4% WR Tajae Sharpe 21 28% FB Keith Smith 16 21% HB Wayne Gallman 10 13% HB Mike Davis 51 67% QB Feleipe Franks 1 1%

Notes: Offense

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Running back Mike Davis saw a significant amount of snaps in comparison to Cordarrelle Patterson. When looking at pass plays specifically, Davis sees more than double that of Patterson. With Davis’ lack of production and the surprisingly good start for Patterson, you have to assume their reps will be more even going forward.

I’m still not getting a firm understanding on the Feleipe Franks experiment. If the intent is to use him as an offensive swiss army knife, why is he only getting one rep all game? Last week he had three, and two were taken at tight end.

Week 4 was Gallman’s first action for the Falcons after spending the first run of games inactive. Gallman played 10 snaps, carried the ball six times and totaled 29 yards. He was much more efficient than Mike Davis, who averaged 1.1 yards per carry compared to Gallman’s 4.8.

Defense - 67 snaps

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies Starter Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LOLB * Dante Fowler 52 77% DT * Grady Jarrett 53 79% DT * Tyeler Davison 30 45% ROLB * Steven Means 55 82% MLB * Deion Jones 67 100% MLB * Foye Oluokun 67 100% CB * AJ Terrell 67 100% CB * Isaiah Oliver 11 16% CB * Fabian Moreau 63 94% S * Erik Harris 58 87% S * Duron Harmon 60 90% LOLB Ade Ogundeji 16 24% LOLB Brandon Copeland 11 16% DE Jonathan Bullard 25 37% DT Ta’Quon Graham 28 42% MLB Mykal Walker 4 6% ROLB TJ Green 4 6% CB Avery Williams 50 75% SS Jaylinn Hawkins 16 24%

Notes: Defense

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The most snaps Mykal Walker has taken on defense in a game this year is five. He took five snaps in Weeks 2 and 3. Looking at his snap counts from his rookie season, Walker only took less than 10 snaps once. Eight games he took over 20 snaps. The Falcons have used Walker on the left and right side on eight occasions as a pass rusher thus far, but he’s best playing interior linebacker.

Avery Williams took over for Isaiah Oliver after his knee injury. It will be interesting to see if this switch will remain or if Richie Grant will get to see the field some. Williams was good rushing the passer pass rush and there wasn’t a real drop off in stopping the run game with Oliver out. However, in coverage is where Williams struggled.

