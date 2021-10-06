Snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s Week 4 loss to Washington
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Even with 13 games left to go in the season, the Falcons’ 1-3 start is troubling after the front office insisted this team wasn’t in need of a rebuild.
Atlanta departs for London on Thursday for this weekend’s matchup against the 1-3 New York Jets. Before we dive into Week 5, though, let’s examine the team’s offensive and defensive snaps counts from Sunday’s loss to Washington.
Offense - 76 snaps
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
* = Signifies Starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LT
* Jake Matthews
76
100%
LG
* Jalen Mayfield
76
100%
C
* Matt Hennessy
76
100%
RG
* Chris Lindstrom
76
100%
RT
* Kaleb McGary
76
100%
TE
* Kyle Pitts
55
72%
TE
* Hayden Hurst
49
64%
WR
* Calvin Ridley
73
96%
WR
* Olamide Zacchaeus
61
80%
HB
23
30%
QB
* Matt Ryan
76
100%
TE
Lee Smith
17
22%
WR
Christian Blake
3
4%
WR
Tajae Sharpe
21
28%
FB
Keith Smith
16
21%
HB
Wayne Gallman
10
13%
HB
51
67%
QB
1
1%
Notes: Offense
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Running back Mike Davis saw a significant amount of snaps in comparison to Cordarrelle Patterson. When looking at pass plays specifically, Davis sees more than double that of Patterson. With Davis’ lack of production and the surprisingly good start for Patterson, you have to assume their reps will be more even going forward.
I’m still not getting a firm understanding on the Feleipe Franks experiment. If the intent is to use him as an offensive swiss army knife, why is he only getting one rep all game? Last week he had three, and two were taken at tight end.
Week 4 was Gallman’s first action for the Falcons after spending the first run of games inactive. Gallman played 10 snaps, carried the ball six times and totaled 29 yards. He was much more efficient than Mike Davis, who averaged 1.1 yards per carry compared to Gallman’s 4.8.
Defense - 67 snaps
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
* = Signifies Starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LOLB
* Dante Fowler
52
77%
DT
* Grady Jarrett
53
79%
DT
* Tyeler Davison
30
45%
ROLB
* Steven Means
55
82%
MLB
* Deion Jones
67
100%
MLB
* Foye Oluokun
67
100%
CB
* AJ Terrell
67
100%
CB
* Isaiah Oliver
11
16%
CB
* Fabian Moreau
63
94%
S
* Erik Harris
58
87%
S
* Duron Harmon
60
90%
LOLB
Ade Ogundeji
16
24%
LOLB
Brandon Copeland
11
16%
DE
Jonathan Bullard
25
37%
DT
Ta’Quon Graham
28
42%
MLB
Mykal Walker
4
6%
ROLB
TJ Green
4
6%
CB
Avery Williams
50
75%
SS
Jaylinn Hawkins
16
24%
Notes: Defense
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The most snaps Mykal Walker has taken on defense in a game this year is five. He took five snaps in Weeks 2 and 3. Looking at his snap counts from his rookie season, Walker only took less than 10 snaps once. Eight games he took over 20 snaps. The Falcons have used Walker on the left and right side on eight occasions as a pass rusher thus far, but he’s best playing interior linebacker.
Avery Williams took over for Isaiah Oliver after his knee injury. It will be interesting to see if this switch will remain or if Richie Grant will get to see the field some. Williams was good rushing the passer pass rush and there wasn’t a real drop off in stopping the run game with Oliver out. However, in coverage is where Williams struggled.
1
1