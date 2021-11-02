Snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s Week 8 loss to Carolina

The Falcons’ offense was hard to watch during Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Defensively, the team had some miscues but when you hold the opposing offense to 19 points, that should be a winnable game. In Week 9, the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints.

Before we start to preview Sunday’s game, though, let’s check out Atlanta’s Week 8 snap counts and notes.

Offense - 53

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies Starter Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LT * Jake Matthews 53 100% LG * Jalen Mayfield 53 100% C * Matt Hennessy 53 100% RG * Chris Lindstrom 53 100% RT * Kaleb McGary 53 100% TE * Kyle Pitts 44 83% TE * Hayden Hurst 33 62% WR * Olamide Zaccheaus 21 40% HB * Mike Davis 34 64% HB * Cordarrelle Patterson 32 60% QB * Matt Ryan 53 100% TE Lee Smith 36 68% WR Tajae Sharpe 36 68% WR Russell Gage 36 68% HB Keith Smith 6 11% HB Feleipe Franks 5 9%

Notes: Offense

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Pitts’ snap count allotment looked quite similar to Week 7. The only difference is Pitts took two more snaps out wide (19) than a week ago. The last two weeks have been the lowest the Falcons rookie has played as a traditional in-line tight end with eight snaps in each game. How different would this be without Calvin Ridley? Who knows, but the team seems to like using Pitts in the slot and out wide.

Additionally, thwarted by the sudden absence of Ridley, Hayden Hurst also saw a season high snap total flexed out wide and took more snaps as a whole in the slot and out wide than usual. Prior to this week, there has been a strong difference between where the tight end lines up. Even in the London game without Ridley, Hurst saw 28 in-line snaps to 13 snaps elsewhere. So the adjustment has to be from the sudden shift in game plan prior to kickoff.

Cordarrelle Patterson, who saw double-digit snaps as a receiver the previous two games, had five in the slot and eight flexed out wide. Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks had an array of options. Seemingly, the rookie played every position but QB as he lined up as an in-line tight end for one play, two as a slot receiver, and two more flexed out wide. Additionally, Franks also spent four snaps on the punt return unit.

Olamide Zaccheaus got the start at receiver for the Falcons, but it’s too early to know if this is a consistent role for the receiver. The timeline for Ridley is indefinite, so we will likely see a rotation at this starting spot each week.

Defense - 74

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

* = Signifies Starter Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LOLB * Ade Ogundeji 55 75% DT * Grady Jarrett 53 72% DT * Tyeler Davison 27 36% DT * Jonathan Bullard 33 45% ROLB * Steven Means 54 73% MLB * Deion Jones 74 100% MLB * Foye Oluokun 74 100% CB * A.J. Terrell 74 100% CB * Fabian Moreau 74 100% S * Erik Harris 74 100% S * Duron Harmon 56 76% DT Marlon Davidson 31 42% DT Mike Pennel 25 34% OLB Brandon Copeland 11 15% OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner 10 14% OLB James Vaughters 16 22% OLB Mykal Walker 4 5% CB Richie Grant 4 5% CB Avery Williams 22 30% FS Jaylinn Hawkins 44 59%

Notes: Defense

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Week 8 was the first time the Falcons featured Richie Grant at safety since their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Against the Panthers, Grant was featured twice at safety and saw no action as a slot corner.

Another Falcons rookie, Ade Ogundeji, started for the injured Dante Fowler and saw a large portion of his snaps on the left side of the defensive line. On the opposite side, James Vaughters, the defense’s second-highest-graded player according to Pro Football Focus, saw a strong rotation on the right side of the defense, and also had the highest snap allotment from the rotational edge rushers.

Aside from Grant, Mykal Walker is another player who gets very little time each week but should probably see the field more based on his play. Walker gets plenty of action on special teams, but finding his way into the Falcons defense has been tough for the second-year linebacker. With Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones not having that good of a year, it’s an odd circumstance that Walker doesn’t barely gets on the field.

