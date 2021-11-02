Snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s Week 8 loss to Carolina

Deen Worley
·4 min read
The Falcons’ offense was hard to watch during Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Defensively, the team had some miscues but when you hold the opposing offense to 19 points, that should be a winnable game. In Week 9, the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints.

Before we start to preview Sunday’s game, though, let’s check out Atlanta’s Week 8 snap counts and notes.

Offense - 53

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

* = Signifies Starter

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LT

* Jake Matthews

53

100%

LG

* Jalen Mayfield

53

100%

C

* Matt Hennessy

53

100%

RG

* Chris Lindstrom

53

100%

RT

* Kaleb McGary

53

100%

TE

* Kyle Pitts

44

83%

TE

* Hayden Hurst

33

62%

WR

* Olamide Zaccheaus

21

40%

HB

* Mike Davis

34

64%

HB

* Cordarrelle Patterson

32

60%

QB

* Matt Ryan

53

100%

TE

Lee Smith

36

68%

WR

Tajae Sharpe

36

68%

WR

Russell Gage

36

68%

HB

Keith Smith

6

11%

HB

Feleipe Franks

5

9%

Notes: Offense

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Pitts’ snap count allotment looked quite similar to Week 7. The only difference is Pitts took two more snaps out wide (19) than a week ago. The last two weeks have been the lowest the Falcons rookie has played as a traditional in-line tight end with eight snaps in each game. How different would this be without Calvin Ridley? Who knows, but the team seems to like using Pitts in the slot and out wide.

Additionally, thwarted by the sudden absence of Ridley, Hayden Hurst also saw a season high snap total flexed out wide and took more snaps as a whole in the slot and out wide than usual. Prior to this week, there has been a strong difference between where the tight end lines up. Even in the London game without Ridley, Hurst saw 28 in-line snaps to 13 snaps elsewhere. So the adjustment has to be from the sudden shift in game plan prior to kickoff.

Cordarrelle Patterson, who saw double-digit snaps as a receiver the previous two games, had five in the slot and eight flexed out wide. Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks had an array of options. Seemingly, the rookie played every position but QB as he lined up as an in-line tight end for one play, two as a slot receiver, and two more flexed out wide. Additionally, Franks also spent four snaps on the punt return unit.

Olamide Zaccheaus got the start at receiver for the Falcons, but it’s too early to know if this is a consistent role for the receiver. The timeline for Ridley is indefinite, so we will likely see a rotation at this starting spot each week.

Defense - 74

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

* = Signifies Starter

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LOLB

* Ade Ogundeji

55

75%

DT

* Grady Jarrett

53

72%

DT

* Tyeler Davison

27

36%

DT

* Jonathan Bullard

33

45%

ROLB

* Steven Means

54

73%

MLB

* Deion Jones

74

100%

MLB

* Foye Oluokun

74

100%

CB

* A.J. Terrell

74

100%

CB

* Fabian Moreau

74

100%

S

* Erik Harris

74

100%

S

* Duron Harmon

56

76%

DT

Marlon Davidson

31

42%

DT

Mike Pennel

25

34%

OLB

Brandon Copeland

11

15%

OLB

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

10

14%

OLB

James Vaughters

16

22%

OLB

Mykal Walker

4

5%

CB

Richie Grant

4

5%

CB

Avery Williams

22

30%

FS

Jaylinn Hawkins

44

59%

Notes: Defense

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Week 8 was the first time the Falcons featured Richie Grant at safety since their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Against the Panthers, Grant was featured twice at safety and saw no action as a slot corner.

Another Falcons rookie, Ade Ogundeji, started for the injured Dante Fowler and saw a large portion of his snaps on the left side of the defensive line. On the opposite side, James Vaughters, the defense’s second-highest-graded player according to Pro Football Focus, saw a strong rotation on the right side of the defense, and also had the highest snap allotment from the rotational edge rushers.

Aside from Grant, Mykal Walker is another player who gets very little time each week but should probably see the field more based on his play. Walker gets plenty of action on special teams, but finding his way into the Falcons defense has been tough for the second-year linebacker. With Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones not having that good of a year, it’s an odd circumstance that Walker doesn’t barely gets on the field.

