Snap counts and notes from Atlanta’s Week 8 loss to Carolina
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Falcons’ offense was hard to watch during Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Defensively, the team had some miscues but when you hold the opposing offense to 19 points, that should be a winnable game. In Week 9, the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints.
Before we start to preview Sunday’s game, though, let’s check out Atlanta’s Week 8 snap counts and notes.
Offense - 53
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
* = Signifies Starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LT
* Jake Matthews
53
100%
LG
* Jalen Mayfield
53
100%
C
* Matt Hennessy
53
100%
RG
* Chris Lindstrom
53
100%
RT
* Kaleb McGary
53
100%
TE
44
83%
TE
33
62%
WR
* Olamide Zaccheaus
21
40%
HB
* Mike Davis
34
64%
HB
32
60%
QB
* Matt Ryan
53
100%
TE
Lee Smith
36
68%
WR
Tajae Sharpe
36
68%
WR
Russell Gage
36
68%
HB
Keith Smith
6
11%
HB
5
9%
Notes: Offense
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Pitts’ snap count allotment looked quite similar to Week 7. The only difference is Pitts took two more snaps out wide (19) than a week ago. The last two weeks have been the lowest the Falcons rookie has played as a traditional in-line tight end with eight snaps in each game. How different would this be without Calvin Ridley? Who knows, but the team seems to like using Pitts in the slot and out wide.
Additionally, thwarted by the sudden absence of Ridley, Hayden Hurst also saw a season high snap total flexed out wide and took more snaps as a whole in the slot and out wide than usual. Prior to this week, there has been a strong difference between where the tight end lines up. Even in the London game without Ridley, Hurst saw 28 in-line snaps to 13 snaps elsewhere. So the adjustment has to be from the sudden shift in game plan prior to kickoff.
Cordarrelle Patterson, who saw double-digit snaps as a receiver the previous two games, had five in the slot and eight flexed out wide. Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks had an array of options. Seemingly, the rookie played every position but QB as he lined up as an in-line tight end for one play, two as a slot receiver, and two more flexed out wide. Additionally, Franks also spent four snaps on the punt return unit.
Olamide Zaccheaus got the start at receiver for the Falcons, but it’s too early to know if this is a consistent role for the receiver. The timeline for Ridley is indefinite, so we will likely see a rotation at this starting spot each week.
Defense - 74
(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
* = Signifies Starter
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LOLB
* Ade Ogundeji
55
75%
DT
* Grady Jarrett
53
72%
DT
* Tyeler Davison
27
36%
DT
* Jonathan Bullard
33
45%
ROLB
* Steven Means
54
73%
MLB
* Deion Jones
74
100%
MLB
* Foye Oluokun
74
100%
CB
* A.J. Terrell
74
100%
CB
* Fabian Moreau
74
100%
S
* Erik Harris
74
100%
S
* Duron Harmon
56
76%
DT
Marlon Davidson
31
42%
DT
Mike Pennel
25
34%
OLB
Brandon Copeland
11
15%
OLB
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
10
14%
OLB
James Vaughters
16
22%
OLB
Mykal Walker
4
5%
CB
Richie Grant
4
5%
CB
Avery Williams
22
30%
FS
Jaylinn Hawkins
44
59%
Notes: Defense
(AP Photo/John Amis)
Week 8 was the first time the Falcons featured Richie Grant at safety since their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Against the Panthers, Grant was featured twice at safety and saw no action as a slot corner.
Another Falcons rookie, Ade Ogundeji, started for the injured Dante Fowler and saw a large portion of his snaps on the left side of the defensive line. On the opposite side, James Vaughters, the defense’s second-highest-graded player according to Pro Football Focus, saw a strong rotation on the right side of the defense, and also had the highest snap allotment from the rotational edge rushers.
Aside from Grant, Mykal Walker is another player who gets very little time each week but should probably see the field more based on his play. Walker gets plenty of action on special teams, but finding his way into the Falcons defense has been tough for the second-year linebacker. With Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones not having that good of a year, it’s an odd circumstance that Walker doesn’t barely gets on the field.
1
1