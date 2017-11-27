Snap counts: Mack Hollins plays career-high against Bears

Mack Hollins continues to get his chances to play. Against the Bears, he almost had the same number of snaps as Torrey Smith. By Dave Zangaro

Mack Hollins had just two catches for 12 yards in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears, but he played more snaps than he ever had before.

After having just 10 snaps against the Cowboys last week, Hollins played a career-high 38 snaps (49 percent) against the Bears. His previous high was 30 snaps against the Broncos.

Meanwhile, Torrey Smith had just three more snaps than Hollins. This is the second time Hollins was almost tied with Smith; the other instance came two games ago.

LeGarrette Blount led the way for Eagles running backs with 37 snaps (47 percent) on Sunday. While Jay Ajayi got just five carries, he played 22 snaps (28 percent) and had more than Corey Clement (15 snaps) for the first time. Ajayi's percentage of snaps was up from 20 percent last week. Kenjon Barner was on the field for four plays.

Shelton Gibson got four offensive snaps in his first NFL action.

Brandon Brooks and Halapoulivaati Vaitai were the only players on offense to play all 78 snaps.

The defensive end rotation on Sunday was very close. Brandon Graham got 34 snaps, Chris Long got 27, Derek Barnett had 26 and Vinny Curry had 26. That's pretty ideal. Steven Means also picked up six in his first action since the the Carolina game.

With Beau Allen (knee) out, rookie Elijah Qualls picked up 17 snaps in his first action since the Arizona game. Rodney McLeod was the only defensive player on the field for every play.

With another huge blowout win, the snap counts were a little different again on Sunday. The backups got some extra time in this one.

Here's a full look:

Offense

Brandon Brooks - 78 snaps (100 percent)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai - 78 (100)

Stefen Wisniewski - 75 (96)

Lane Johnson - 67 (86)

Alshon Jeffery - 67 (86)

Jason Kelce - 67 (86)

Carson Wentz - 67 (86)

Zach Ertz - 65 (83)

Nelson Agholor - 65 (83)

Torrey Smith - 41 (53)

Mack Hollins - 38 (49)

LeGarrette Blount - 37 (47)

Brent Celek - 30 (38)

Jay Ajayi - 22 (28)

Corey Clement - 15 (19)

Chance Warmack - 14 (18)

Isaac Seumalo - 13 (17)

Nick Foles - 11 (14)

Kenjon Barner - 4 (5)

Shelton Gibson - 4 (5)







































