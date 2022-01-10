Snap counts from Jags’ stunning Week 18 upset against the Colts
Jacksonville ended what has been a frustrating season on a high note with a shocking 26-11 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. That victory did more than give the Jags bragging rights in the rivalry and help them avoid a winless finish in the division — it also played a part in knocking Indianapolis out of the playoffs.
To make things even better for the Jags, Detroit’s win over the Green Bay Packers, who benched most of their starters in the middle of the game, clinched the first overall pick for Jacksonville once again despite its win in the season finale.
It was the most complete performance the team has had all season despite being down several starters on both sides of the ball, and with that in mind, this week’s snap counts can tell us a lot about what the team currently has on the roster heading into 2022.
*The following info was obtained by (NFLGSIS).
Offense
Analysis
The Jaguars were already down two starters on the offensive line, giving starts to Tyler Shatley and Walker Little, and they were down a third for part of the game as Ben Bartch exited with an injury on the first drive and was replaced by K.C. McDermott. Despite being shorthanded, the offensive line held up, allowing just one sack and only two hits on the quarterback.
Laquon Treadwell and Marvin Jones Jr. saw the most reps among the receivers, with Jones leading the team with seven catches for 88 yards. However, Treadwell had just three catches (though one of them was a touchdown) and Laviska Shenault Jr. was more productive despite playing fewer minutes. Josh Hammond was elevated to the active roster with Tavon Austin out, but he played just five snaps and wasn’t targeted.
All three active tight ends played quite a bit, but only one was targeted in the passing game. Jacob Hollister caught all three of his targets, but Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell were relegated to blocking despite playing on almost half of all offensive snaps.
Dare Ogunbowale was the feature back with James Robinson and Carlos Hyde out, but Ryquell Armstead was more effective on fewer carries, totaling nine for 52 yards while Ogunbowale had 11 for just 30 yards.
Defense
Analysis
Andre Cisco and Daniel Thomas started at the safety spots due to injury, and both have impressed over the last few weeks. They weren’t rotated out at all, and they combined for eight tackles. Cisco forced a fumble, while Thomas made a nice jump on a tipped ball and nearly came away with a diving interception (that was the ruling on the field, which was overturned).
While Shaquill Griffin played every snap on defense and Tyson Campbell played all but one, the team did more rotating at the nickel spot than usual, with Nevin Lawson, Tre Herndon and even Brandon Rusnak got in on the action. Lawson led the team with two pass deflections.
Despite strong play from Shaquille Quarterman in recent weeks and the fact that fellow reserve linebacker Chapelle Russell was out in this one, the Jags didn’t do much rotation at the linebacker spots. Quarterman played just one defensive snap, but that’s understandable given the performance of starter Damien Wilson. He had a pick, a sack, and a forced fumble, becoming just the fifth player in franchise history to do so in a single game.
It was an excellent day for the defensive line, which sacked quarterback Carson Wentz six times. Two of those came from Josh Allen, while the rest came from Wilson, Adam Gotsis, Dawuane Smoot, and Malcom Brown. Gotsis had a big game despite playing on less than 40% of snaps, while Smoot continues to see starting reps as he’s had a breakout season.