Snap counts from Jags’ 24-13 preseason loss to the Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Cleveland Browns Friday, dropping their preseason record to 0-2. Even with the loss, though, the positive part about the game was that their starters shined and got the Jags off to a 13-0 start in the first few series of the game.

However, it was the Jags’ backup players who played most of the game Friday. With roster cuts coming up on Tuesday, the snap counts for these players especially are important as they are the players who are being looked at to trim the roster down from 90 to 85. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the team’s overall snap counts for all three sides of the ball to gauge who made the most of their opportunities.

Thesesnaps were calculated by NFLGSIS.

Offense

Receiver Jeff Cotton Jr. led the Jags in offensive snaps. However, he wasn’t able to register a catch and was targeted three times. That may be a bad sign for the young receiver with cuts coming up on Tuesday.

Receiver Tim Jones had the second-highest snap count at the receiver position. He also had the most special teams snap counts when looking at the whole offense, which help his chances to stick around. Jones took better advantage of the offensive opportunities he received than Cotton and brought in five catches for 42 yards. That gave him a receiving yards total that was only under Zay Jones (47) on the night.

Quarterback Jake Luton received the most snaps when looking at the Jags’ signal-callers. However, he had a rough night and was 12-of-21 for 92 passing yards and one pick. This could make the Jags consider Luton for Tuesday’s cuts and it would allow them to get a better look at undrafted rookie EJ Perry.

Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little entered this game in competition with each other for the starting right tackle job. There wasn’t much of a difference in their total counts as Taylor had 27 and Little had 24. Taylor ended up getting the start and had a Pro Football Focus grade of 59.7, while Little had a 63.3.

Rookie center Luke Fortner once again got to start on Friday. He received 25 reps on the night.

Brandon Scherff took the field for his first game as a Jaguar Friday. Like Fortner, he received 25 snaps on the night.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence also took the field for his first game this preseason. Like Fortner and Scherff, he received 25 reps.

Travis Etienne retuned to the field for the first time since last preseason and received 22 snaps.

Defense

Linebacker Chapelle Russell led the Jags in defensive snaps with 33. He also received a sizable amount of special team reps (nine). Russell is familiar with the defensive scheme as he played under defensive coach Mike Caldwell in Tampa in 2020, so receiving the most reps on Friday isn’t shocking.

Rookie seventh-round cornerback Montaric Brown received the most snaps when it comes to first-year players. He took advantage of that on the stat sheet and led the defense in tackles with five overall.

Second-year nose tackle Jay Tufele had a solid night. He was tied for fourth in snap counts with 27. He fell just below Brown in total tackles with four and was one of the Jags’ highest-graded defensive players, according to PFF (76.0).

Former first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson was among the players who received 20 or more snaps (20), and he led the defense in special teams snaps with 13, too.

Rookie linebacker Chad Muma got to start for a second consecutive week with Devin Lloyd out. Just like Chaisson, he had 20 snaps, too. His 12 reps as a special-teamer were the second highest on defense. That’s important because he’s expected to see a significant amount of special teams snaps in the regular season.

Like most of the starters, interior linebacker Foye Oluokun only saw nine snaps as a starter. Friday’s game marked his first taking the field with the Jags after signing a three-year deal with them in free agency.

Rookie No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker saw only nine reps like the other starters, but he made his presence known in the process. He only had one tackle, but his 73.3 PFF score was one of the highest on defense.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire