Snap counts from Jacksonville’s disappointing loss against the Houston Texans

Jacksonville faced one of its few remaining winnable games on Sunday against another 2-11 team in the Houston Texans, but even with coach Urban Meyer out of the picture, the team didn’t do enough to win.

The Jaguars moved the ball better than they have in recent weeks, but the offense couldn’t finish drives while the defense struggled more than many anticipated. Houston won 30-16, dropping the Jags to 2-12 on the season and moving them into position to make the first overall pick yet again.

A frustrating season in Jacksonville is starting to wind down, and with nothing to play for (and arguably more long-term value in losing than winning) there isn’t much to talk about aside from how the Jaguars are using their players and what it could mean for the team’s plans moving forward.

With that in mind, here’s what we can learn from this week’s snap counts.

*The following info was obtained by (NFLGSIS).

Offense

Analysis

With the injury to Cam Robinson , Walker Little got to see extensive action at left tackle in this game. The offensive line protection wasn’t great, but Little, who could start next year, got some valuable experience, which he hasn’t had much of this season.

Laquon Treadwell ‘s usage has started to reflect his role as Jacksonville’s current top receiver. He played more than even Marvin Jones Jr. , and he’s been Jacksonville’s leading receiver in most games down the stretch. With Treadwell’s emergence, Tavon Austin has seen a diminished role while Jaydon Mickens continues to be used incredibly sparingly.

Luke Farrell was a healthy scratch at tight end, and without Dan Arnold available, Jacob Hollister saw more action than Chris Manhertz as the No. 2 tight end. However, Manhertz made a catch while Hollister wasn’t targeted. Without Arnold, James O’Shaughnessy is the top option at tight end, and he led the team in receiving on Sunday, just ahead of Treadwell.

Though Carlos Hyde being out influenced this, James Robinson saw the vast majority of running back snaps in this one with Dare Ogunbowale seeing just 10 with only one carry. Coach Darrell Bevell said Robinson would be played like a starting running back in this game, and he wasn’t lying.

Defense

Story continues

Analysis