Snap counts, handing out grades for Ohio State’s loss to Oregon
After each Ohio State football game, we hand out grades and take a look at snap counts to reflect on what we watched after pouring back through game film. Last Saturday against Oregon was far from a banner day for the team, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
You win as a team and lose as a team though as they say though, and there is plenty of blame to go around in all phases of what we witnessed in a packed ‘Shoe this past weekend. It’s also interesting to see where the snap counts are starting to go with a couple of the position groups, so we’re taking a look at that as well.
Let’s get into it.
Ohio State Buckeyes top snap counts
Offense
C.J. Stroud
86
Paris Johnson, Jr.
86
Miyan Williams
48
Nicholas Petit-Frere
86
Garrett Wilson
85
TreVeyon Henderson
38
Luke Wypler
86
Jeremy Ruckert
82
Cade Stover
10
Dawand Jones
86
Chris Olave
81
Julian Fleming
5
Thayer Munford
86
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
80
Marvin Harrison, Jr.
1
Top Offensive PFF Grades
C.J. Stroud 81.6
Nicholas Petit-Frere 73.9
Chris Olave 72.1
Julian Fleming 70.6
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 70.3
Defense
Denzel Burke
74
Haskell Garrett
55
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
33
Ronnie Hickman
67
Bryson Shaw
54
Antwaun Jackson
27
Teradja Mitchell
61
Tyreke Smith
51
Josh Proctor
21
Cameron Brown
58
Taron Vincent
49
Lejond Cavazos
19
Lathan Ransom
57
Tommy Eichenberg
38
J.T. Tuimoloau
12
Zach Harrison
55
Cody Simon
35
Ty Hamilton
12
Top Defensive PFF Grades
K’Vaugh Pope 82.9
Tyreke Smith 74.4
Tyleik Williams 74.2
Ty Hamilton 74.0
Denzel Burke 73.0
The Quarterback: C.J. Stroud
Sep 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7)throws during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Things were a little slow at the start for Stroud, but at the end of the day, he lit up the Oregon secondary for 484 yards through the air. He was confident and poised. However, the interception at the end of the game and the inability to keep the chains moving rests on the QBs shoulders, right or wrong. Because of that, we can't give Stroud an A grade. But it's close.
Stats
ATT
CMP
%
YDS
TDs
INT
CAR
YDS
AVG
TDs
54
35
64.8
484
3
1
5
-3
-.6
0
Grade: B+
The Running Backs
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) eludes Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (3) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Being a running back can be harsh because a lot of how well you do hinges on what the guys in front of you do with blocking. On Saturday, that operation didn't work too well, meaning there wasn't a lot of running room for both Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson. It was basically an average day on not many carries. This part of the game has to be better in the future.
Stats
Name
CAR
YDS
AVG
TD
Long
Miyan Williams
14
77
5.5
0
21
TreVeyon Henderson
12
54
4.4
1
11
Grade: C
The Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) heads upfield after a catch against Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
It's hard to blame the receivers for the lack of offensive touchdowns on Saturday. Three of them finished over 100 yards receiving for the game, and without this position group, Ohio State's not even in the game.
Stats
Name
REC
YDS
AVG
TD
LONG
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
7
145
20.7
2
29
Chris Olave
12
126
10.5
0
41
Garrett Wilson
8
117
14.6
1
27
Jeremy Ruckert
3
36
12.0
0
21
Julian Fleming
1
10
10.0
0
10
Grade: A
The Offensive Line
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates his touchdowns catch with offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) against Oregon Ducks in the second quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
After an outstanding performance against Minnesota, things did not go well against the Ducks. Despite losing a couple of key starters, the offensive line had issues opening up holes and moving people off the ball. Pass protection was solid so we'll make a note of that, but this was not the standard set by offensive lines of the past for the Buckeyes. Grade: C
The Defensive Line
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) goes up against Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones (74) in the first quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Where was the pressure on the quarterback? Where was the push at the point of attack? I don't believe I've ever been more surprised at the defensive line's performance (not in a good way), than what I saw vs. Oregon. This was supposed to be the strength of this year's defense and things just weren't there on Saturday. There were no sacks and the running game for the Ducks did almost whatever they wanted. Grade: D
The Linebackers
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) during the third quarter in their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The linebackers didn't look good at all on Saturday either. They didn't diagnose and fill gaps, they missed assignments and couldn't get through the wash to the outside to cut off running angles. Things have to be better, like ... yesterday. Grade: D
The Secondary
Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday. Verdell scored two touchdowns.
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Not to continue the doom and gloom but the defensive backs as a unit also missed assignments and didn't contain the running game on the perimeter. If it weren't for a few good pass break-ups, the grade would be worse. As it is, at least the DBs contained the passing game somewhat. Still, there has to be a ton of improvement here as well. Grade: C-
Special Teams
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) high fives punter Jesse Mirco (29) after his second punt inside the 5-yard-line during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
We can't really fault the special teams here. Jesse Mirco had one whale of a game pinning Oregon deep, and Noah Ruggles hit every extra point. If only he had the opportunity to hit a couple of field goals to change the trajectory of this game. Ohio State continues to just catch the football on both kickoffs and punt returns. That area can get better to add an extra dynamic to the games. Grade: B+
