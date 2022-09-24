Snap counts from Browns’ win vs. Steelers in Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are officially division leaders in the AFC North following their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Their victory came on the strength of a solid performance from interim starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and a bounce-back effort from the defense. This game got the Browns back on track early in their season, and if they can continue building on what they improved against Pittsburgh, they will be a formidable opponent as the year wears on.

Here are the snap counts from Cleveland’s win against the Steelers in Week 3:

*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System

Observations:

Jedrick Willis was the only starting offensive lineman that did not play in every snap up front.

Running back Nick Chubb split a fair amount of time with Kareem Hunt with just 13 more downs played.

Rookies Alex Wright and Martin Emerson played significant snaps for Cleveland’s defense.

Donovan Peoples-Jones led all receivers in snaps, playing in 88 percent of the offense’s plays.

Four players in the secondary were involved in every defensive play.

Myles Garrett was only off the field for five snaps in the divisional matchup, paving the way for the defense to shine in the second half.

Perrion Winfrey saw his first plays since facing discipline last week.

Rising linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was limited in his action, only seeing the field 22 of a possible 59 plays.

Sione Takitaki played the most snaps on special teams, participating in 21 downs, which was good for 75 percent of the team’s opportunities.

Jack Conklin played every snap of the game after returning from injury.

