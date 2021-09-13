Snap counts from Bengals’ Week 1 win

The Cincinnati Bengals used a variety of personnel to overcome the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s overtime thriller.

Well, on the defensive side of the ball, at least. The Bengals stuck with the familiar names on offense and didn’t change much. That would have been the case even more so if Tee Higgins hadn’t needed to go to the locker room for an IV.

Defense is a whole different story, though. A robust 18 players had 10 or more snaps for the defense. Even the likes of Wyatt Ray had at least 10, while newcomer B.J. Hill — acquired in the Billy Price trade — needed just 24 snaps to record his two sacks. Larry Ogunjobi played 71 percent of the snaps, yet almost each one felt like a game-changer.

Here’s a look at the full snap counts from the victory:

